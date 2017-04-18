Torch and Twang | StoopFest

Tonight on The Progressive Torch and Twang…

At 9 p.m., Torch Recommends brings in StoopFest organizer Dom Korzecke to share his folk favorites from the upcoming festival. And at 10 p.m., the New Music Portion kicks off with The Steel Wheels, Jason Eady and more.

You can also follow the show on Twitter for show updates, requests

It all starts at 8 p.m., only on The Progressive Torch and Twang!

“Am I Breaking Down” – Dead Man Winter

“Fix You Up” – The Wild Reeds

“Happy Day (Sister My Sister) – Hiss Golden Messenger

“Got Soul” – Valerie June

“Kalamazoo” – The Show Ponies

“Blow Wind Blow [Live]” – Jason Isbell

“Doomsday” – Ryan Adams

“Living In The City” – Hurray for the Riff Raff

“Never Be Another You” – Lee Fields & The Expressions

“Disappointing You” – Timothy Seth Avett as Darling

“Send The Sun” – Nikki Lane

“Crow Jane” – Samantha Fish

Torch Recommends: StoopFest

“Baby Bones” – Laura Stevenson

“Relics & Ghosts” – Gifts or Creatures

“Maybe We’ll Die” – Less Is More

“Sleepsick” – Loren Johnson

“Wishing Well” – Lansing Unionized Vaudeville Spectacle

“Romanticized Catastrophe” – Sallie Ford

“Delta 88” – Joshua Davis

“Down With The Shine” – The Avett Brothers

“Love Is All I Am” – Dawes

“Newton’s Cradle” – Sean Rowe

“Damned (If You Do)” – The Mavericks

“Money” – Tanika Charles

“Anyhow [Live]” – Tedeschi Trucks Band New Music

“Greasy Greens” – David Holt and Josh Goforth

“West End Blues” – Rhiannon Giddens, Dirk Powell and Jason Sypher

“Drive” – Jason Eady

“Rain” – Jason Eady

“Scrape Me Off The Ceiling” – The Steel Wheels “Green Grass Of California” – Band of Heathens

“Better Woman” – Sera Cahoone

“I Don’t Wanna Die In This Town” – Old 97’s

“Black-Haired Québécoise” – Old Crow Medicine Show

“Young Lady, You’re Scaring Me” – Ron Gallo

“The Good Years” – The Sadies

“Cherokee Street Girl” – Son Volt

“My Boat” – Tift Merritt

“Rock ‘N’ Roll Cowboys” – Ray Davies

“Dime” – Aaron Lee Tasjan

“Miss September” – Greensky Bluegrass

“Gravity” – Infamous Stringdusters

“Lost On The Desert” – Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives

“Bad Year For Rock And Roll” – Chuck Prophet

“Over The Hill And Through The Woods” – Lillie Mae

“Outlaw” – Angaleena Presley

“Company Man”- Jamestown Revival

“Better Bad Idea” – Sunny Sweeney

“Middle Of Nowhere” – Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men

“The Navigator” – Hurray for the Riff Raff

“Ain’t No Little Girl” – Kasey Chambers

“Highway Queen” – Nikki Lane

“Jump To Mexico” – Otis Taylor

“Playing By Heart” – Blackie And The Rodeo Kings featuring Buddy Miller

“Havana Vieja” – SUSTO

“Antiseptic Greeting” – Samantha Crain

“Orange County Serenade” – Daniel Bachman