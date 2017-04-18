Impact 89FM | WDBM
Torch and Twang | StoopFest

Tonight on The Progressive Torch and Twang

At 9 p.m., Torch Recommends brings in StoopFest organizer Dom Korzecke to share his folk favorites from the upcoming festival. And at 10 p.m., the New Music Portion kicks off with The Steel Wheels, Jason Eady and more.

You can also follow the show on Twitter for show updates, requests and to see us wish Loretta Lynn a happy birthday!

It all starts at 8 p.m., only on The Progressive Torch and Twang!

