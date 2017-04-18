Torch and Twang | StoopFest

“Riot In The Streets” – Pokey LaFarge
“Am I Breaking Down” – Dead Man Winter
“Fix You Up” – The Wild Reeds
“Happy Day (Sister My Sister) – Hiss Golden Messenger
“Got Soul” – Valerie June
“Kalamazoo” – The Show Ponies
“Blow Wind Blow [Live]” – Jason Isbell
“Doomsday” – Ryan Adams
“Living In The City” – Hurray for the Riff Raff
“Never Be Another You” – Lee Fields & The Expressions
“Disappointing You” – Timothy Seth Avett as Darling
“Send The Sun” – Nikki Lane
“Crow Jane” – Samantha Fish
“Think It Over One More Time” – Buckwheat Zydeco
Torch Recommends: StoopFest
“Baby Bones” – Laura Stevenson
“Relics & Ghosts” – Gifts or Creatures
“Maybe We’ll Die” – Less Is More
“Sleepsick” – Loren Johnson
“Wishing Well” – Lansing Unionized Vaudeville Spectacle
“Romanticized Catastrophe” – Sallie Ford
“Delta 88” – Joshua Davis
“Down With The Shine” – The Avett Brothers
“Love Is All I Am” – Dawes
“Newton’s Cradle” – Sean Rowe
“Damned (If You Do)” – The Mavericks
“Money” – Tanika Charles
“Anyhow [Live]” – Tedeschi Trucks Band
New Music
“Greasy Greens” – David Holt and Josh Goforth
“West End Blues” – Rhiannon Giddens, Dirk Powell and Jason Sypher
“Drive” – Jason Eady
“Rain” – Jason Eady
“Scrape Me Off The Ceiling” – The Steel Wheels
“Green Grass Of California” – Band of Heathens
“Better Woman” – Sera Cahoone
“I Don’t Wanna Die In This Town” – Old 97’s
“Black-Haired Québécoise” – Old Crow Medicine Show
“Young Lady, You’re Scaring Me” – Ron Gallo
“The Good Years” – The Sadies
“Cherokee Street Girl” – Son Volt
“My Boat” – Tift Merritt
“Rock ‘N’ Roll Cowboys” – Ray Davies
“Dime” – Aaron Lee Tasjan
“Miss September” – Greensky Bluegrass
“Gravity” – Infamous Stringdusters
“Lost On The Desert” – Marty Stuart & His Fabulous Superlatives
“Bad Year For Rock And Roll” – Chuck Prophet
“Over The Hill And Through The Woods” – Lillie Mae
“Outlaw” – Angaleena Presley
“Company Man”- Jamestown Revival
“Better Bad Idea” – Sunny Sweeney
“Middle Of Nowhere” – Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men
“The Navigator” – Hurray for the Riff Raff
“Ain’t No Little Girl” – Kasey Chambers
“Highway Queen” – Nikki Lane
“Jump To Mexico” – Otis Taylor
“Playing By Heart” – Blackie And The Rodeo Kings featuring Buddy Miller
“Havana Vieja” – SUSTO
“Antiseptic Greeting” – Samantha Crain
“Orange County Serenade” – Daniel Bachman