Pity Party | 1.18.17

Tonight, we traveled through decades of emo and punk classics during a special throwback edition of the Pity Party! One lucky listener…

Thee Hourz O’ Power – 2/2/17

Megadeth – Hangar 18 Kreator – Extreme Aggression Overkill – The Years Of Decay Ritualization – Genesis to Your Curse…

S5E3: Organize

This week on The Undercurrent, we build on last week’s episode with people who Organize. To start things off, reporter Cole Tunningley shares…

Black Metal | Starter Pack

If you’re interested in continuing your metal education beyond this Starter Pack, WDBM’s Thee Hourz O’ Power has been mid-Michigan’s only…

UFO Factory

photo from Metro Times What is it? “Eclectic” and “electric” are two words clientele commonly use to describe UFO Factory.…

Episode 4: REAL WRASTLIN’

Kyle tries to keep Davey, Zach and Brendan in check as the CTCR is back for another week of globetrotters,…

Episode 31: Expectations

Zane D’Souza and Zachary Swiecicki bring you The Bandwagon’s second episode of 2017. [1:00] Almost Breaking News features two NFL…