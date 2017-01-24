Torch and Twang | Nikki Lane

“Rican Beach” – Hurray for the Riff Raff
“We Can Run” – Great American Taxi
“Heartsick Blues” – Luke Winslow-King
“Less Than Five Miles Away” – Dawes
“Cosmic Cowboy” – SUSTO
“Dream Of You” – Pony Hunt
“Never Be Another You” – Lee Fields & The Expressions
“Crossing Muddy Waters” – John Hiatt
“Ascending Into Madness” – Hardworking Americans
“This Changes Everything – Jim Lauderdale
“24 Frames” – Jason Isbell
“Down In The Valley” – The Devil Makes Three
“Honky Tonk Man” – Dwight Yoakam
“Pistol Dreams” – Tallest Man on Earth
“Take Cover” – Greensky Bluegrass
Torch Recommends: Nikki Lane
“Lay You Down” – Nikki Lane
“700,000 Rednecks” – Nikki Lane
“Foolish Heart” – Nikki Lane
“Highway Queen” – Nikki Lane
“Muddy Waters” – Nikki Lane
“Coffee Cups” – Langhorne Slim & The Law
“Singin’ To Strangers” – The Wood Brothers
“Doomsday” – Ryan Adams
“Tilt-A-Whirl” – Railsplitters
“Keys To The Kingdom” – The Band of Heathens
“My Boat” – Tift Merritt
“Lucy” – Devon Gilfillian
“Biloxi” – Hiss Golden Messenger
“Vertigo” – Infamous Stringdusters
“Playing The Fool” – The Lostines
New Music
“Good” – Hayley Reardon
“Work More” – Hayley Reardon
“Feelin’ Haggard” – Dale Watson & Ray Benson
“The Ballad Of Dale And Ray” – Dale Watson & Ray Benson
“Easy Target” – John Mellencamp
“Doin’ What You Do” – Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men
“Middle of Nowhere” – Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men
“Chains” – Rose Cousins
“Freedom” – Rose Cousins
“A Little Crazy” – Nicole Atkins
“Hard Drugs” – SUSTO
“Midnight Hour” – Jamestown Revival
“El Paso [Live]” – Marty Robbins
“Slippin'” – Amanda Shires
“Dirt Road” – Southern Culture on the Skids
“Horizontal” – Alejandro Escovedo
“Sticks & Stones” – T Sisters
“Ever South” – Drive-By Truckers
“Success” – Aaron Lee Tasjan
“Ways And Means” – Todd Snider
“Goin’ Out To Cannon Ball” – Spirit Family Reunion
“Lay My Lily Down” – Bob Weir
“How Quickly Your Heart Mends” – Courtney Marie Andrews
“Huck’s Tune” – Bob Dylan
“Paradise” – John Prine
“Windy City” – Alison Krauss
“Killed Them Both” – Wayne Hancock
“My Gospel” – Paul Cauthen
“Shakedown” – Valerie June
“How ‘Bout A Hand For The Band” – Whitney Rose