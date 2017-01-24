Tonight on The Progressive Torch and Twang…

Nikki Lane is our featured artist at 9 p.m. for Torch Recommends. New music follows at 10 p.m. with fresh tracks from Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men, John Mellencamp and more.

You can also follow the show on Twitter for show updates, requests and to see cats DJ far better than we ever will.

It all starts at 8 p.m., only on The Progressive Torch and Twang!

Click for Playlist

“We Can Run” – Great American Taxi

“Heartsick Blues” – Luke Winslow-King

“Less Than Five Miles Away” – Dawes

“Cosmic Cowboy” – SUSTO

“Dream Of You” – Pony Hunt

“Never Be Another You” – Lee Fields & The Expressions

“Crossing Muddy Waters” – John Hiatt

“Ascending Into Madness” – Hardworking Americans

“This Changes Everything – Jim Lauderdale

“24 Frames” – Jason Isbell

“Down In The Valley” – The Devil Makes Three

“Honky Tonk Man” – Dwight Yoakam

“Pistol Dreams” – Tallest Man on Earth

"Take Cover" – Greensky Bluegrass Torch Recommends: Nikki Lane

“Lay You Down” – Nikki Lane

“700,000 Rednecks” – Nikki Lane

“Foolish Heart” – Nikki Lane

“Highway Queen” – Nikki Lane

“Muddy Waters” – Nikki Lane “Coffee Cups” – Langhorne Slim & The Law

“Singin’ To Strangers” – The Wood Brothers

“Doomsday” – Ryan Adams

“Tilt-A-Whirl” – Railsplitters

“Keys To The Kingdom” – The Band of Heathens

“My Boat” – Tift Merritt

“Lucy” – Devon Gilfillian

“Biloxi” – Hiss Golden Messenger

“Vertigo” – Infamous Stringdusters

“Playing The Fool” – The Lostines New Music

“Good” – Hayley Reardon

“Work More” – Hayley Reardon

“Feelin’ Haggard” – Dale Watson & Ray Benson

“The Ballad Of Dale And Ray” – Dale Watson & Ray Benson

“Easy Target” – John Mellencamp

“Doin’ What You Do” – Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men

“Middle of Nowhere” – Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men

“Chains” – Rose Cousins

“Freedom” – Rose Cousins “A Little Crazy” – Nicole Atkins

“Hard Drugs” – SUSTO

“Midnight Hour” – Jamestown Revival

“El Paso [Live]” – Marty Robbins

“Slippin'” – Amanda Shires

“Dirt Road” – Southern Culture on the Skids

“Horizontal” – Alejandro Escovedo

“Sticks & Stones” – T Sisters

“Ever South” – Drive-By Truckers

“Success” – Aaron Lee Tasjan

“Ways And Means” – Todd Snider

“Goin’ Out To Cannon Ball” – Spirit Family Reunion

“Lay My Lily Down” – Bob Weir

“How Quickly Your Heart Mends” – Courtney Marie Andrews

“Huck’s Tune” – Bob Dylan

“Paradise” – John Prine

“Windy City” – Alison Krauss

“Killed Them Both” – Wayne Hancock

“My Gospel” – Paul Cauthen

“Shakedown” – Valerie June

“How ‘Bout A Hand For The Band” – Whitney Rose