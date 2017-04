Tonight on The Progressive Torch and Twang…

Thirdman Records’ Lillie Mae will be featured at 9 p.m. for Torch Recommends. The New Music Portion follows at 10 p.m. bringing you the tunes of The Dustbowl Revival, Colter Wall, Lauren Barth and more.

You can also follow the show on Twitter for show updates, requests and to see us pale in comparison to some cat DJs.

It all starts at 8 p.m., only on The Progressive Torch and Twang!

"Put The Kids To Bed" – Ron Gallo

“Highway Queen” – Nikki Lane

“Everything Looks Better (In Hindsight)” – Wild Reeds

“Rican Beach” – Hurray for the Riff Raff

“Refugee Blue” – Aaron Lee Tasjan

“Newton’s Cradle” – Sean Rowe

“American Dream” – Jamestown Revival

“Riot In The Streets” – Pokey LaFarge

“Destroyer” – Dead Man Winter