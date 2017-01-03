Torch and Twang | Best of 2016

Tonight on The Progressive Torch and Twang…
Host Daniel shares his favorite 2016 albums at 9 p.m. to bid the year farewell.
“Biloxi” – Hiss Golden Messenger
“Look At Us” – John Prine and Morgane Stapleton
“Mississippi” – Mason Jar Music & Friends with The Stray Birds
“Hard Drugs” – SUSTO
“Faith In Love” – The Lostines
“455 Rocket” – Gillian Welch
“If I Ever Was A Child” – Wilco
“House of Mercy” – Sarah Jarosz
“Elmore James” – Tim Easton
“Old Midwestern Tune” – Adrian + Meredith
“Cries After Making Love” – Jonny Fritz
“Airliner” – Jamestown Revival
“Theif” – T Sisters
“The Midnight Special” – Billy Bragg & Joe Henry
Best of 2016: Daniel’s Favorites
“The Way It Dimmed” – Amanda Shires
“You Are My Home” – Amanda Shires
“Hands of Time” -Margo Price
“Four Years Of Chances” – Margo Price
“I Had To Hide Your Poem In A Song” – Daniel Romano
“Dead Medium” – Daniel Romano
“Detour Sign” – Aoife O’Donovan
“The King of All Birds” – Aoife O’Donovan
“Rookie Dreaming” – Courtney Marie Andrews
“How Quickly Your Heart Mends” – Courtney Marie Andrews
“15 Highway Lines” – Courtney Marie Andrews
“Rican Beach” – Hurray for the Riff Raff
“My Gospel” – Paul Cauthen
“Hard Travelin'” – Mandolin Orange
“Past My Prime” – Greensky Bluegrass
“Lay My Lily Down” – Bob Weir
“Rabbit’s Foot” – Blue Rodeo
“Sea of Love” – Langhorne Slim and Jill Andrews
“Less Than Five Miles Away” – Dawes
“Drunken Hearted Man” – The Devil Makes Three
“Shades Of Gray [Live]” – Robert Earl Keen
“Move Me” – Sara Watkins
“Dime” – Aaron Lee Tasjan
“Jackpot” – Nikki Lane
“Unkown Legend” – Caitlin Canty
“Johnny Come Outside” – Shovels & Rope
“Will The Circle Be Unbroken [Live]” – Mavis Staples
“Blow Wind Blow [Live]” – Jason Isbell
“Hear Me” – Tedeschi Trucks Band
“Golden Sky” – Dead Horses
“Held In High Regard” – Levi Parham
“Let It Burn” – Blackberry Smoke
“Beauty And The Buzz” – Alejandro Escovedo
“Baggage” – Drive-By Truckers
“Tennessee Blues” – Mason Jar Music & Friends with Kelsey Waldon
“Dim Lights, Thick Smoke, And Loud, Loud Music” – John Prine and Amanda Shires
“I Won’t Back Down” – Johnny Cash
“I Walk The Line” – Johnny Cash
“Divorce Me C.O.D.” – Wayne Hancock
“Ways And Means” – Todd Snider
“Dearly Departed” – Shakey Graves with Esmé Patterson
“4th Time Around [Live, Sheffield]” – Bob Dylan
“Hey Joanna” – Derek Hoke