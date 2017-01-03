Torch and Twang | Best of 2016

Click for Playlist

“Tennessee Bound” – Old Crow Medicine Show“Biloxi” – Hiss Golden Messenger“Look At Us” – John Prine and Morgane Stapleton“Mississippi” – Mason Jar Music & Friends with The Stray Birds“Hard Drugs” – SUSTO“Faith In Love” – The Lostines“455 Rocket” – Gillian Welch“If I Ever Was A Child” – Wilco“House of Mercy” – Sarah Jarosz“Elmore James” – Tim Easton“Old Midwestern Tune” – Adrian + Meredith“Cries After Making Love” – Jonny Fritz“Airliner” – Jamestown Revival“Theif” – T Sisters“The Midnight Special” – Billy Bragg & Joe Henry

Best of 2016: Daniel’s Favorites

“The Way It Dimmed” – Amanda Shires

“You Are My Home” – Amanda Shires

“Hands of Time” -Margo Price

“Four Years Of Chances” – Margo Price

“I Had To Hide Your Poem In A Song” – Daniel Romano

“Dead Medium” – Daniel Romano

“Detour Sign” – Aoife O’Donovan

“The King of All Birds” – Aoife O’Donovan

“Rookie Dreaming” – Courtney Marie Andrews

“How Quickly Your Heart Mends” – Courtney Marie Andrews

“15 Highway Lines” – Courtney Marie Andrews

“Rican Beach” – Hurray for the Riff Raff

“My Gospel” – Paul Cauthen

“Hard Travelin'” – Mandolin Orange

“Past My Prime” – Greensky Bluegrass

“Lay My Lily Down” – Bob Weir

“Rabbit’s Foot” – Blue Rodeo

“Sea of Love” – Langhorne Slim and Jill Andrews

“Less Than Five Miles Away” – Dawes

“Drunken Hearted Man” – The Devil Makes Three

“Shades Of Gray [Live]” – Robert Earl Keen

“Move Me” – Sara Watkins

“Dime” – Aaron Lee Tasjan

“Jackpot” – Nikki Lane

“Unkown Legend” – Caitlin Canty

“Johnny Come Outside” – Shovels & Rope

“Will The Circle Be Unbroken [Live]” – Mavis Staples

“Blow Wind Blow [Live]” – Jason Isbell

“Hear Me” – Tedeschi Trucks Band

“Golden Sky” – Dead Horses

“Held In High Regard” – Levi Parham

“Let It Burn” – Blackberry Smoke

“Beauty And The Buzz” – Alejandro Escovedo

“Baggage” – Drive-By Truckers

“Tennessee Blues” – Mason Jar Music & Friends with Kelsey Waldon

“Dim Lights, Thick Smoke, And Loud, Loud Music” – John Prine and Amanda Shires

“I Won’t Back Down” – Johnny Cash

“I Walk The Line” – Johnny Cash

“Divorce Me C.O.D.” – Wayne Hancock

“Ways And Means” – Todd Snider

“Dearly Departed” – Shakey Graves with Esmé Patterson

“4th Time Around [Live, Sheffield]” – Bob Dylan

“Hey Joanna” – Derek Hoke