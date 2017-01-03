Impact 89FM | WDBM
Photo: From The New York Public Library/Public Domain

Torch and Twang | Best of 2016

By on Shows, Torch and Twang

Tonight on The Progressive Torch and Twang…

Host Daniel shares his favorite 2016 albums at 9 p.m. to bid the year farewell.

You can also follow the show on Twitter for show updates, requests and to see us argue about Bob Dylan’s greatest songs.

It all starts at 8 p.m., only on The Progressive Torch and Twang!

