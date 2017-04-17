DJ Spotlight of the Week | Travis Root

Travis Root is the new DJ Spotlight of the Week! This Creative Advertising major splits his time between studying graphic design and spending time in the station on Thursdays from 2PM-4PM. Make sure to call 517-884-8989 and request some tunes from Kyary Pamyu Pamyu!

1. What made you decide to join Impact and become a DJ?

Radio’s cool! I worked downtown in Lansing last summer and listened to Impact on the drive in and out. I got to know our sound, some DJs (hi Eve!) and decided I wanted to be a part of it.

2. What has been your best on air experience?

It’s gotta be the time I guest featured on Ivan’s specialty show The Afterglow and we accidentally played a song that opened with six incredibly loud gunshots. I’ll never forget the look on his face.

3. How do you think working in radio will affect your future career and life experience?

I’m not planning on going into radio or anything, but it never hurts to work on improvisational and pubic speaking skills! Now I can talk for hours and hours without stopping!

4. What is your favorite part of the station?

As much as I love the folks here, I think I love our listeners more! I’ve had some really bizarre conversations with callers.

5. If you could play an artist non-stop on the air, which would it be?

I would play 24 solid hours of the Jet Set Radio soundtrack and field the complaints as they came in.

6. What is the best concert experience you have had? Why?

I saw Kishi Bashi a few nights before the November 2016 elections. He used a vocal looper to warp the words “don’t vote for Trump” into his song Bright Whites. Also there was a man in a giant inflatable steak suit.

Our next DJ Spotlight of the Week will be out on 4/24!