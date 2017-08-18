Thee Hourz O’ Power 8/17/17

10 PM

Total Eclipse – Crystal Sky

Emperor – Towards The Pantheon

Dark Funeral – The Eternal Eclipse

Before The Dawn – Eclipse

Anomalie – Vision I: Towards The Sun

At The Gates – Under A Serpent Sun

October Tide – Sleepless Sun

Be’lakor – By Moon And Star

Amorphis – Enchanted By The Moon

Darkthrone – Under A Funeral Moon

11 PM

The Black Dahlia Murder – Moonlight Equilibrium

Origin – The Aftermath

Rings Of Saturn – Parallel Shift

Slayer – Show No Mercy

Evil – Bashomonton

Wulfhook – Eternal

Beneath – Constellational Transformation

Impureza – Leyenda Negra

Archspire – Remote Tumour Seeker

Judas Priest – Bloodstone

Primal Fear – Delivering The Black

Marduk – Of Hells Fire

Death Yell – Soulless

12 AM

Anal Cunt – Kyle From Incantation Has A Moustache

Incantation – Muse

Incantation – Rights of The Locust

Incantation – Visceral Hexahedron

Incantation – The Horns Of Gefrin

Incantation – Incorporeal Despair

Incantation – Xipe Totec

Incantation – Lus Sepulchri

Incantation – Stormgate Convulsions from the Thunderous Shores of Infernal Realms Beyond the Grace of God

Incantation – Messiah Nostrum

Incantation – Omens To The Altar Of Onyx

Incantation – Ancients Arise

Mare Cognitum – Degeneracy Pressure

1 AM

Der Weg Einer Freiheit – Aufbruch

Frigoris – Fruhlingsnacht

Septicflesh – Enemy Of Truth

Cormorant – Preserved In Ash

Ne Obliviscaris – Intra Venus

Swallow The Sun – Under The Waves

Stone Wings – By Hell Or Highwater

Iron Maiden – Alexander The Great

Thee After Hourz O’ Power

Bacchus is back! After a few months of long nights doing math and writing formulae in Latex, he barged back in which resulted in easily our most awkward intro ever. We’ll get good at this eventually.

We used the eclipse coming up by playing some eclipse-themed metal in the first hour. A nice thing about making weekly metal playlists is that if there is a theme that we want to go with, there will always be metal of it. It’s like metal’s version of rule 34. Anyway, if you happen to catch the eclipse this Monday, we just gave you an hour’s worth of playlist recommendations.

The Summer Slaughter Tour is coming to The Majestic on 8/25. This behemoth of a lineup features bands we’ve played tons of already such as Dying Fetus, The Black Dahlia Murder, Origin, and Rings of Saturn. We still maintain our deathcore embargo at Hourz and as a result won’t play about half the bands in that lineup, but man has Rings of Saturn grown on me. ROS at least dilutes its core elements with quality tech-death riffs. If you’re one of those deathcore hating elitists like me but is willing to give it a shot, listen to their newest album. You’re all familiar with Origin’s technical wankerisms and it’s worth going just to see them play their instruments. Dying Fetus’s Wrong One To Fuck With is one of the best albums all year. Basically, although this year’s Summer Slaughter is a rollercoaster of quality, watching the best bands are well worth going through the not so best bands.

Incantation and Marduk are coming to Harpo’s on 8/26. It’ll be worth going just to see Kyle-From-Incantation Who-Has-A-Moustache’s moustache-that’s-actually-a-goatee. Incantation’s brand of death metal is not very accessible, even relative to other death metal, but their sound is undoubtedly one of the heaviest and most crushing out of the classic death metal bands. Terrorsquid commented that at some points in Profane Nexus it almost sounded like funeral doom. It’s definitely a weird sound and it’s hard to build up a taste to it, kind of like the listening experience to Gorguts. If weird death metal isn’t your thing, then maybe you’ll be more into Marduk. Marduk is one of those bands that have consistently released good albums and their best songs stack up favorably among the classic black metal bands. My only gripe with Marduk is that they didn’t have that one knockout album, like Mayhem’s De Mysteriis or Dissection’s Storm of the Light’s Bane. Unlike most classic black metal bands though, they’re still releasing good albums, with some of their best material (and my personal favorite by them) Frontshwein being their most recent release. Then again, this is may just be a consequence of actually getting this far as a black metal band by virtue of none of their band members killing each other.

I brought up my favorite Judas Priest album for some reason a while ago, and Terrorsquid and I went at it. With Bacchus coming back in, I extended the #top5JudasPriestalbumschallenge to them and here’s what came of it: Bacchus: Painkiller Screaming For Vengeance Stained Class Defenders of the Faith Angel of Retribution Spaceman: Stained Class Sad Wings of Destiny Painkiller Sin After Sin Defenders of the Faith Terrorsquid: Painkiller Sad Wings of Destiny Defenders of the Faith Stained Class Screaming For Vengeance



I would totally explain my rankings but it’s too late at night for me to carefully rationally justify my opinions. I will say that Sin After Sin would jump to #3 if that excruciatingly long fadeout from Last Rose of Summer didn’t exist, #2 if Last Rose of Summer didn’t exist, and #1 if Tears and Last Rose were replaced with just average Judas Priest songs. It’s that close.

Thanks for reading my weekly ramblings. I won’t “See you next Thursday” as I’ll be out camping in the UP. Bacchus and Terrorsquid will be taking care of you next Thursday, so I’ll talk to you guys once again when the semester starts.

-Spaceman