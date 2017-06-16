Thee Hourz O’ Power 6/15/17

10PM
Metallica – (Anesthesia) Pulling Teeth
Metal Church – Battalions
Iced Earth – Great Heathen Army
Sabaton – Sparta
Voivod – Tribal Convictions
Coroner – Absorbed
The Chasm – Architects of Melancholic Apocalypse
Sadus – Certain Death
Suffocation – Your Last Breaths
Immolation – Father, You’re Not a Father
Necrophobic – Father of Creation
11PM
Bathory – Father To Son
Amon Amarth – Father Of The Wolf
Aposento – Bleeding Flesh
Exmortus – Glory on the Battlefield
Alestorm – No Grave But The Sea
3 Inches Blood – Deadly Sinners
Motorhead – Iron Fist
D.R.I. – Who Am I
Nuclear Assault – Critical Mass
Napalm Death – Pseudo Youth
Vehementer – Crush The Oathbreaker
Desaster – The Oath of An Iron Ritual
Destroyer 666 – Sons of Perdition
Vektor – Charging the Void
12 AM
Fellwarden – Guardian Unbound
Fellwarden – Sun of Ending
Fellwarden – In Death Valiant
Fellwarden – Wayfarer Eternal
Fellwarden – A Cairn – Keeper’s Request
Fellwarden – Sorrowborn
Tombs – Cold
Neurosis – A Shadow Memory
1 AM
Church of Misery – Megalomania
Black Sabbath – Sabbath Bloody Sabbath
Pentagram – Burning Rays
Belphegor – Hell’s Ambassador
Behemoth – Pazuzu
Oranssi Pazuzu – Värähtelijä
Blaze of Sorrow – Andromeda
Alcest – Faiseurs De Mondes
Elder – Legend
After Hourz:
- By the time you read this, I will be laying on my bed on drugs and eating ice cream recovering from surgery. As a result this show had to be prerecorded. Regardless, I hope there isn’t much drop-off between the live and pre-recorded show. Maybe this show is among the best you’ve heard in a while, mainly because this playlist was mainly sculpted by yours truly for once. That said, a genuine shoutout to Terrorsquid for being on the ball with making the playlist each week (except this one because I had to rush it to record right away) the past few months.
- You can probably tell my paws are all over this playlist with the sheer amount of thrash I put in there. In fairness, some of these bands barely get played because Terrorsquid understandably isn’t as familiar with that genre as I am.
- I was told that if I were to actually start liking power metal, Iced Earth would be the band that would get me started. I gave the newest album a chance and it just didn’t do much for me. There were some worthy enough songs but ultimately we decided to feature yet another atmospheric black metal band Fellwarden. Maybe I should check out Iced Earth’s older stuff instead.
- Father’s Day is coming up, so do something nice for your dad. If not, listen to that Immolation song again.
- Speaking of atmospheric black, if you’ve noticed a dramatic uptick of that lately, you can thank or direct your scorn at Terrorsquid. Personally I find good atmospheric to be pleasant and there’s no better genre to listen to while passively doing something else. For example, I read most of The Martian while listening Darkspace I-III and it was great. That said, having exponentially increased my intake of atmospheric black metal (ABM) in my short time here at Hourz, I think the marketplace of ABM as becoming saturated. Mediocre ABM sounds like the musical equivalent of running in place for 10 minutes. Terrorsquid casts a much wider net on this than I do, and I know some of our listeners love ABM, so we’ll continue to play it.
That’s all folks. See you next Thursday,
-Spaceman