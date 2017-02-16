The Basement 2/16/2017

- Jake Down and the Midwest Mess- Shipwreck Pt.2
- Lee Abramson- Masters of War
- Hot Mulligan- But A Fire Extinguisher Before You Need A Fire Extinguisher
- Marvels- So Drone
- Sewn- Cactus
- The Stick Arounds- This Is Love
- Calliope- I’d Have You Anytime
- Drinking Mercury- My Sweet Lord
- Carm- Handle With Care
- The Plurals- What Is Life
- Mad Mood- Here Comes The Sun
- Breathe Owl Breathe- Swimming
- Secret Grief- Aokigahara
- All Is Well- Let go
- The Hunky Newcomers- Lets Smoke Cigarettes
- Narc Out The Reds- As Hipsters Do
- Fever Haze- So What
- Good Pictures of Bad People- 23
- Oakridge- Drowned Out
- Frontier Ruckus- Ontario
- Krissy Booth- Fire
- Grey Matter- Knots
- Mountain Club- Ocean Floor
