S4E12: Mid-season Evaluation

With new year comes new optimism as the college hockey season reaches its midpoint. However, the Spartans come in on a seven game losing streak and a date with one of the best teams in the conference this weekend.

Jason, Jacob and Andrew are back and give their mid-season grade reports on the state of the Spartan hockey team. Are they better than last year? What needs to get better?

This episode also marks the start of our weekly twitter poll! Stay tuned to @WDBM_Sports for our weekly “BTM-Q” that will give our listeners a chance to interact and be a part of the conversation.

All of that and more on Behind the Mask!