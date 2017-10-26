S3E40: Lucky Seven for MTJ and Kaz Grala

Davey Segal is back for another packed episode of Victory Lane. He runs through the top five storylines of the week in NASCAR, including Christopher Bell’s first XFINITY win, Darrell “Bubba” Wallace Jr. finding a ride in the Cup Series, a surprise elimination from Kansas and Martin Truex Jr.’s seventh win of the season. He also welcomes Kaz Grala onto the show (48:55) to discuss his background in racing, starting college in the winter, winning at Daytona in February and more. He also previews this weekend’s festivities from Martinsville Speedway, hits on “Lug Nuts of the Week” and answers a barrage of Twitter questions.

0 0 0 0 0