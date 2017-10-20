S3E39: ‘Dega, Baby Dale and Matt Tifft

Davey Segal is back to recap the Alabama 500 from Talladega Superspeedway, won by Brad Keselowski for the fifth time. He also touches on Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s final run at ‘Dega and the exciting personal news in his life. After a comprehensive recap of Talladega, he recaps the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West event from All American Speedway in Roseville, Ca. this past weekend before welcoming on Matt Tifft, driver of the No. 19 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing in the NASCAR XFINITY Series, to discuss his recovery from a brain tumor, his background in racing and his season to date. To close it out, he previews this weekend’s festivities from Kansas Speedway and hits on “Lug Nuts of the Week.”

