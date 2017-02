Davey Segal is joined by his fraternity brother, casual NASCAR fan and recurring guest, Alex Yelon, to discuss the SHR-Nature’s Bakery lawsuit, Carl Edwards stepping away from the sport, the new competition enhancements and more. Plus, they give a quick preview of 2017 for some big name drivers and teams, hit “Lug Nuts” of the show and give some shoutouts.

