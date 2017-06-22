S3E22: Lightning Larson Says KA-CHOW

Davey Segal recaps the FireKeepers Casino 400 from Michigan International Speedway won by Kyle Larson, analyzes how he got it done from the Irish Hills and ponders as to why the racing at MIS has been lackluster. Also, Elijah Burke briefly joins the show to break down Larson’s win and throws some more shade at Joey Logano. Davey also previews the upcoming race weekend from Sonoma, Calfornia, gives his predictions, recaps the XFINITY and Camping World Truck Series events from Michigan and Gateway Motorsports Park and hits on “Lug Nuts” of the Week.

