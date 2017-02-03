Pity Party | 2.1.16

In Praise of Idleness – TTNG
The Dirt – Waxahatchee
I Think I’m Old Enough – Adult Mom
Hungry Hands – The American Scene
Blackout – The Bouncing Souls
Okay I Believe You, But My Tommy Gun Don’t – Brand New
Bad Apple – Basement
Made of Stone – Daughter
West Virginia – The Front Bottoms
Just Another Face – Modern Baseball
The Talk – The Menzingers
Summerholiday Vs. Punkroutine – Refused
Nervous Kids – Tigers Jaw
Flood of ’72 – Title Fight
Foxfire – empire! empire! (i was a lonely estate)
City on the Hill – Desaparecidos
The Red, White, and Blues – Defeater
Casting Couch – Bay Faction