Pity Party | 2.1.16

Pinegrove, The Bouncing Souls, and Refused were just a taste of the artists you heard during this week’s show. Make sure to tune in next Wednesday night for more!

Click for playlist 8 p.m - 9 p.m Say Nothing – Bad Bad Hats First Date – blink-182 Mad Frustrated – Dikembe Waiting… – City and Colour Kelly – CLIQUE Jumping Someone Else’s Train – The Cure Goal – Football, etc. Video Killed The Radio Star – Joyce Manor A Loving Feeling – Mitski Matches – Koji Old Jaw – Pianos Become The Teeth Cadmium – Pinegrove Dandelion – Pity Sex MCMXIV – Ratboys Armadillo – Rozwell Kid Corrigan – Sorority Noise Hard to Leave – Tancred Hold – Dowsing Gravity, Metaphorically – Touche Amore

Click for playlist: 9 p.m - 10 p.m In Praise of Idleness – TTNG The Dirt – Waxahatchee I Think I’m Old Enough – Adult Mom Hungry Hands – The American Scene Blackout – The Bouncing Souls Okay I Believe You, But My Tommy Gun Don’t – Brand New Bad Apple – Basement Made of Stone – Daughter West Virginia – The Front Bottoms Just Another Face – Modern Baseball The Talk – The Menzingers Summerholiday Vs. Punkroutine – Refused Nervous Kids – Tigers Jaw Flood of ’72 – Title Fight Foxfire – empire! empire! (i was a lonely estate) City on the Hill – Desaparecidos The Red, White, and Blues – Defeater Casting Couch – Bay Faction