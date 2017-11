Tonight’s show featured new music from Slaughter Beach, Dog, Hayley Williams, Sorority Noise, and Radiator Hospital in addition to a new track from Julien Baker’s LONG awaited sophomore album. Thanks for hanging and be sure to tune in next week, same time same place!

Click for playlist: 8 p.m - 9 p.m Vomit – Microwave Katamari Duquette – The World is a Beautiful Place & I am No Longer Afraid to Die Switzerland – Soccer Mommy Trembles Part II – Alex Napping Bang! – Antarctigo Vespucci Head in the Ceiling Fan – Title Fight Sleep – Citizen Nineteen – Hayley Williams Covet – Basement Aphasia – Pinegrove Jim Bogart – The Front Bottoms Archers – Brand New Try Out – Football, Etc. Things We Never Say – Bad Bad Hats This is Twice Now – Lydia Pretty O.K. – Slaughter Beach, Dog

Click for playlist: 9 p.m - 10 p.m Crying About the Planets – Ratboys Lollipop (Ode to Jim) – Alvvays Play Crack the Sky – Brand New Blonde Hair, Black Lungs – Sorority Noise Gatorade – Charly Bliss Diamond Mine – Hop Along Schlep – Joyce Manor I Saw Water – Tigers Jaw Fermata – Sorority Noise Pendulum – Bay Faction Sundial Song – You Blew It! Mass – Modern Baseball Heart of Darkness – Radiator Hospital Happy to Be Here – Julien Baker Orchestra – All Get Out