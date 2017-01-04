Pity Party | 1.4.17

The first Pity Party of the new year was jam packed with emo, punk, and a giveaway for a pair of tickets to see Everyone Leaves 1/22 at Mac’s Bar! Looking forward to much more to come in 2017!

Click for playlist: 8 p.m - 9 p.m Headache – Tiny Moving Parts When Morning Comes – Sports Dary – Hot Mulligan You Don’t Think You Like People Like People Like Me – Alex Lahey Stairs – Joyce Manor Googly Eyes – Kississippi Your Deep Rest – The Hotelier Just – Swearin’ Dark Creak – The American Scene Easy Way Out – Oso Oso Where Does the Good Go – Tegan and Sara Distress Signal – Tigers Jaw Only Babies Cry – Paul Baribeau There Is – Boxcar Racer Fall Forever – Honeyblood Selfish – Forth Wanderers

Click for playlist: 9 p.m - 10 p.m Better Than This – Everyone Leaves Parks and Altars – Mallcops Close Without Closure – alone. Calling Old Friends – Defiance, Ohio Seven Years – Mansions Head In The Ceiling Fan – Title Fight I Am Not A Real Doctor – Posture & The Grizzly Emergency – Paramore A Little Less Sixteen Candles, A Little More “Touch Me” – Fall Out Boy Chandelier Thief – Petal At The Bottom – Brand New Lookers – The Menzingers Displacement – Touche Amore Premonitory Dreams – Crying The Queen – Pianos Become the Teeth Rory – Foxing Keep – Pity Sex