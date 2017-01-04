Impact 89FM | WDBM
Pity Party | 1.4.17

By on Pity Party, Shows

The first Pity Party of the new year was jam packed with emo, punk, and a giveaway for a pair of tickets to see Everyone Leaves 1/22 at Mac’s Bar! Looking forward to much more to come in 2017!

Click for playlist: 8 p.m - 9 p.m
Click for playlist: 9 p.m - 10 p.m
