New Music Dispatch | 1.29.17

This week on New Music Dispatch, your host, Claire, talks again about Our First 100 Days and artists’ reaction to the immigration ban. She also mentions Flying Lotus’ new movie and Wrecking Ball’s hiatus for 2017. Feel free to vote in the poll on Twitter or submit music to impact89fm.org/dispatch.

Note: the playlist below is incomplete, a few songs are not yet on Spotify.

