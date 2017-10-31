Main Title | Charles Bernstein

Tis the season — Halloween, that is. Halloween is the perfect time to wear your cheesiest costumes and watch classic horror movies on these freaky fall nights. However, no Halloween would be complete without the perfect music to get you in a spooky mood.

The 1985 cult classic slasher movie, A Nightmare on Elm Street, features a chilling score created by Charles Bernstein. “Main Title,” the iconic theme song of the film, uses synthesizers and sound effects to create a level of unease and discomfort that sets up furthers the film’s creepy atmosphere. The echoing noise of the piece will make you feel like you’re in a nightmare with Freddy Krueger is hiding right around the corner.

Whether you’re craving candy, carving pumpkins or getting hyped up for a night of tricks and treats, be sure to give this old classic track a listen. While you’re at it, here’s a playlist of other haunting tracks that will have the hair on the back of your neck standing up.