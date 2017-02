February only has 28 days, so we made a playlist with only 28 songs. All of the tracks are at or under 2 minutes and 30 seconds–a short playlist for a short month. So, if you want to jam out, but only have time for something quick, this set is perfect for you. Your-go-to “we’re almost home but I want to play one more song” life-saver.

