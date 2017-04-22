Impact 89FM | WDBM
S5E15: Earth Day

By on Talk, The Undercurrent

This week on The Undercurrent, host Daniel Rayzel shares stories celebrating Earth Day.

To begin, reporter Cole Tunningley speaks with two groups seeing an increase in membership following Donald Trump’s inauguration: MSU College Democrats and MSU Greenpeace.

Reporter Sami Luke speaks with the people bringing solar panels to Okemos High School.

First generation college students speak with reporter Sana Hakim about making the new step in their families.

To close things off, reporter Nate Graham talks about a new green energy initiative from the MSU Student Housing Cooperative.

