Rapsody to Headline Women in Hip Hop Concert June 17

IMPACT 89FM is proud to partner with The Foundation of Women in Hip Hop, who brought you NO MISOGYNY Open Mic Tuesdays and many notable international acts. Detroit’s 1st Contemporary Interactive Women in Hip Hop Conference and Concert takes place June 16-19 during the 18th annual Allied Media Conference.



Grammy Award Winning Artist Rapsody will be headlining the Women in Hip Hop Concert on Friday, June 17 along with special guests Mama Sol of Flint and Mahogany Jones of Detroit. The concert will be hosted by Jessica Care Moore, internationally renowned poet and producer of Black WOMEN Rock! Venus Fly, a street-dance based crew that battles, performs, and spreads knowledge of these dance styles & culture, will open with a break dancing performance. Join The Foundation: Celebrating Women in Hip Hop Facebook page for announcements and daily chances to win tickets to the #WomeninHipHop concert.



Men are welcome! Everyone is invited, encouraged, and can play a role in supporting #WomeninHipHop to enjoy this event! Limited discounted tickets are available for students and financial hardships. Don’t miss this groundbreaking, empowering experience!

For more information and to purchase your tickets, see the Facebook event page and the EventBrite page.