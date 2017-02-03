Victory Lane Special: The Generation Gap

In this special episode of Victory Lane, Davey Segal is joined by his father, who got him into the sport of NASCAR some 15 years ago. They discuss the differing perspectives on a multitude of issues and topics within the sport, including attendance, TV ratings and the evolution of safety. Plus, they talk about how the sport has transformed with the influx of millennials, the advent of social media, as well as the state of the sport as a whole.

NOTE: This episode was recorded during the Chase in 2016, also when the dreaded crackling was present. The issue has since been fixed, but this episode could not be.