What is it?

“Eclectic” and “electric” are two words clientele commonly use to describe UFO Factory. Located in Corktown Detroit, co-owner Dion Fischer told the Metro Times that UFO Factory isn’t just a place, “it’s also [a]record label, graphic arts and sound production company, and ‘Jungian’ state of mind.” This self-described social club is where bar meets restaurant meets art exhibition meets concert venue, and much more.The much more being that the entire place is painted silver.

What’s the deal with the owner?

UFO Factory is co-owned by Dion Fischer, Aliccia Bollig-Fischer, and Matthew Bihun. Dion is a musician, producer and artist. Aliccia is an oncology researcher by day, rockstar by night. She is best known for leading the girl band, Slumber Party. Matthew Bihun works at ProsperUS Detroit as senior loan officer, giving him some expertise in the business field.

Who’s played here?

Recently UFO Factory hosted a No DAPL benefit with performances by Ethan Daniel Davidson, Warren Defever, and Kathy Liesen. Other artists that have performed at the UFO Factory include Walter TV, Tony Valla and the Alamos, and Ultimate Ovasion.

What’s in store for UFO Factory?

There is always something interesting happening at UFO Factory. If you are interested in catching a show soon, upcoming performances include Public Access TV on January 27, Tonstartssbandh on January 31, and a film screening of “Down By Law” on February 2.

UFO Factory is located on 2110 Trumbull Ave, Detroit, MI 48216 and you can find more information at http://ufofactory.com.