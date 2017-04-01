Tune Into The Vibe & See The Cool Kids!

Impact 89FM | WDBM
Hey! DJ Ivy here! I have a big announcement! The Vibe is proud to partner with Fusion Shows to bring you a cool giveaway! Tonight, we will be giving away a pair of passes to see newly reunited rap duo The Cool Kids (and super cool special guests) at The Loft on April 9th! All you got to do is listen to tonight’s show. When we play The Cool Kids’ new joint, “TV Dinner,” be the 7th texter at 517-884-8989 to win! Super simple!

Holla at you tonight at 8pm!

– DJ Ivy 🙂

