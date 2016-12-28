Torch and Twang | Winter Break

Tonight on The Progressive Torch and Twang…

Hosts Daniel and Eve are out of town, but don’t worry! Four hours of sweet, prerecorded Americana are coming your way.

You can also follow the show on Twitter for show updates, requests and to see our pick for Americana album of the year.

It all starts at 8 p.m., only on The Progressive Torch and Twang!

“Exodus Of Venus” – Elizabeth Cook

“Hey Joanna” – Derek Hoke

“Pining” – Parker Millsap

“Red Dirt Road” – Kelley McRae

“Working Man’s Dream” – Luke Bell

“Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” – Kacey Musgraves

“Ain’t A Gonna Do” – The Del McCoury Band

“Why Did You Wander” – Earls of Leicester

“Ain’t No Man” – The Avett Brothers

“Bullet Belt” – Shovels & Rope with Butch Walker

“Just To Be With You” – Aubrie Sellers

“Four Years Of Chances” – Margo Price

“Too Late” – Bonnie Bishop

“Staying In Love” – Wynonna & The Big Noise

“The Highway Breaks My Heart” – Willie Sugarcapps

“I Miss The Night” – Town Mountain

“No More Crying The Blues” – The Cactus Blossoms

“Note On A Windshield” – Mary Chapin Carpenter

“Love Stinks [Live]” – Peter Wolf

“The Christmas Song” – PHOX

“Play By Your Own Rules” – Sam Bush

“Cleopatra” – The Lumineers

“Perfect Strangers” – Robert Ellis

“24 Frames” – Jason Isbell

“Sea Stories” – Sturgill Simpson

“Sake Of The Song” – Hayes Carll

“Whispering Sea” – Loretta Lynn

“Green Lights” – Sarah Jarosz

“Run Run Rudolph” – Dwight Yoakam

“Diamond’s Icaro” – SUSTO

“Free On The Wing” – Blackberry Smoke

“The Four” – Greensky Bluegrass

“I Got Rhythm” – Willie Nelson

“Dead Medium” – Daniel Romano

“Stoplight Kisses” – The Cactus Blossoms

“Loving Names” – Charlie Faye & The Fayettes

“A Truer Heart” – James Hunter Six

“Ascending Into Madness” – Hard Working Americans

“Fisher Road To Hollywood” – The Avett Brothers

“Dust” – Lucinda Williams

“One Last Time” – Sara Watkins

“Dreams Of Flying” – Mudcrutch

“Tennessee Whiskey” – Chris Stapleton

“Meet Again” – Langhorne Slim & The Law

“Nomads” – Signal Ridge

“I’m Working On A Road (To Glory Land)” – Earls of Leicester

“Bad Man” – The Appleseed Collective

“Bad Seed Sown” – The Bellfuries

“Call To Arms” – Sturgill Simpson

“Thank You” – Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

“The Zombie” – C.W. Stoneking

“La Última Vez” – Carrie Rodriguez + The Sacred Hearts

“Magpie” – Aoife O’Donovan

“Lost Dog” – Sarah Jarosz

“All Or Nothing At All” – Bob Dylan

“That Sea, The Gambler” – Gregory Alan Isakov

“Happy And Free” – Shawn Colvin & Steve Earle

“Blue Velvet Train” – Steep Canyon Rangers

“Margo” – Haroula Rose

“Ophelia” – The Lumineers

“Estrella Goodbye” – Birds of Chicago

