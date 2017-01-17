Torch and Twang | Whitney Rose

“From A Window Seat” – Dawes
“Shakedown” – Valerie June
“Once You’re Gone” – Paul Cauthen
“Always Been Wild” – Jamestown Revival
“Miss September” – Greensky Bluegrass
“Companion” – Nikki Lane
“Come Back Down” – T Sisters
“This Ol’ Building” – Infamous Stringdusters
“Baggage” – Drive-By Truckers
“Ain’t Nothin’ Wrong With That” – The Marcus King Band
“Call To Arms” – Sturgill Simpson
“Sugar Queen” – The Band of Heathens
“Heart Like A Levee” – Hiss Golden Messenger
“Diamond’s Icaro” – SUSTO
Torch Recommends: Whitney Rose
“Three Minute Love Affair” – Whitney Rose
“Lookin’ Back On Luckenbach” – Whitney Rose
“Analog” – Whitney Rose
“Bluebonnets For My Baby” – Whitney Rose
“How ‘Bout A Hand For The Band” – Whitney Rose
“To Be Without You” – Ryan Adams
“15 Highway Lines” – Courtney Marie Andrews
“Heartbeat Smile” – Alejandro Escovedo
“Dime” – Aaron Lee Tasjan
“Divorce Me C.O.D.” – Wayne Hancock
“The Last Hawk” – Shovels & Rope
“Hard Travelin'” – Mandolin Orange
“Grey Skies” – Southern Culture on the Skids
“Ghost Towns” – Bob Weir
“Dark Eyes” – Dawn Landes and Bonnie Prince Billy
New Music
“We Can Run” – Great American Taxi
“It’s All Over Now” – Elvin Bishop
“Southside Slide” – Elvin Bishop
“Glory Bound” – The Wailin’ Jennys
“The Way It Dimmed” – Amanda Shires
“Watch Me Go” – Luke Winslow-King
“I’m Coming Home” – Lee Fields & The Expressions
“Perfect Day” – Shovels & Rope with The Preservation Hall Jazz Band
“Long Way To D.C.” – The Staples Singers
“Wherever Is Your Heart” – Brandi Carlile
“You Go Down Smooth” – Lake Street Dive
“Travelin’ Blues” – Devon Gilfillian
“Champagne And Reefer” – The Devil Makes Three
“700,000 Rednecks” – Nikki Lane
“455 Rocket” – Gillian Welch
“Let It Burn” – Blackberry Smoke
“Lost In The Shuffle” – Jim Lauderdale
“If I Ever Was A Child” – Wilco
“Will The Circle Be Unbroken [Live]” – Mavis Staples
“Shades Of Gray” – Robert Earl Keen
“Dim Lights, Thick Smoke, And Loud, Loud Music” – John Prine with Amanda Shires
“Even Cowgirls Get The Blues” – Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris
“Down With The Shine” – Avett Brothers
“I Can’t Hide This Anymore” – Blue Rodeo
“Jah Werx” – SUSTO
“Memories Of Old Hickory” – Rayland Baxter
“Solving Problems” – Brent Cobb
“Hit ‘Em Up Style” – Carolina Chocolate Drops
“No Mama Blues” – The Lostines
“Colin Macintosh/Black Horse” – Katie McNally Trio
“I Blew It Off” – Punch Brothers