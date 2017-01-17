Torch and Twang | Whitney Rose

Tonight on The Progressive Torch and Twang…

Torch Recommends begins at 9 p.m. with the music of Whitney Rose. The New Music Portion follows at 10 p.m. with featured artists Great American Taxi and Elvin Bishop.

Daniel's trip to California.

It all starts at 8 p.m., only on The Progressive Torch and Twang!

Click for Playlist

“Shakedown” – Valerie June

“Once You’re Gone” – Paul Cauthen

“Always Been Wild” – Jamestown Revival

“Miss September” – Greensky Bluegrass

“Companion” – Nikki Lane

“Come Back Down” – T Sisters

“This Ol’ Building” – Infamous Stringdusters

“Baggage” – Drive-By Truckers

“Ain’t Nothin’ Wrong With That” – The Marcus King Band

“Call To Arms” – Sturgill Simpson

“Sugar Queen” – The Band of Heathens

“Heart Like A Levee” – Hiss Golden Messenger

“Three Minute Love Affair” – Whitney Rose

“Lookin’ Back On Luckenbach” – Whitney Rose

“Analog” – Whitney Rose

“Bluebonnets For My Baby” – Whitney Rose

“How ‘Bout A Hand For The Band” – Whitney Rose “To Be Without You” – Ryan Adams

“15 Highway Lines” – Courtney Marie Andrews

“Heartbeat Smile” – Alejandro Escovedo

“Dime” – Aaron Lee Tasjan

“Divorce Me C.O.D.” – Wayne Hancock

“The Last Hawk” – Shovels & Rope

“Hard Travelin'” – Mandolin Orange

“Grey Skies” – Southern Culture on the Skids

“Ghost Towns” – Bob Weir

“Dark Eyes” – Dawn Landes and Bonnie Prince Billy New Music

“We Can Run” – Great American Taxi

“It’s All Over Now” – Elvin Bishop

“Southside Slide” – Elvin Bishop



“Glory Bound” – The Wailin’ Jennys

“The Way It Dimmed” – Amanda Shires

“Watch Me Go” – Luke Winslow-King

“I’m Coming Home” – Lee Fields & The Expressions

“Perfect Day” – Shovels & Rope with The Preservation Hall Jazz Band

“Long Way To D.C.” – The Staples Singers

“Wherever Is Your Heart” – Brandi Carlile

“You Go Down Smooth” – Lake Street Dive

“Travelin’ Blues” – Devon Gilfillian

“Champagne And Reefer” – The Devil Makes Three

“700,000 Rednecks” – Nikki Lane

“455 Rocket” – Gillian Welch

“Let It Burn” – Blackberry Smoke

“Lost In The Shuffle” – Jim Lauderdale

“If I Ever Was A Child” – Wilco

“Will The Circle Be Unbroken [Live]” – Mavis Staples

“Shades Of Gray” – Robert Earl Keen

“Dim Lights, Thick Smoke, And Loud, Loud Music” – John Prine with Amanda Shires

“Even Cowgirls Get The Blues” – Dolly Parton, Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris

“Down With The Shine” – Avett Brothers

“I Can’t Hide This Anymore” – Blue Rodeo

“Jah Werx” – SUSTO

“Memories Of Old Hickory” – Rayland Baxter

“Solving Problems” – Brent Cobb

“Hit ‘Em Up Style” – Carolina Chocolate Drops

“No Mama Blues” – The Lostines

“Colin Macintosh/Black Horse” – Katie McNally Trio

“I Blew It Off” – Punch Brothers