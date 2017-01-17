Impact 89FM | WDBM
Photo by Jen Squires

Torch and Twang | Whitney Rose

By on Shows, Torch and Twang

Tonight on The Progressive Torch and Twang…

Torch Recommends begins at 9 p.m. with the music of Whitney Rose. The New Music Portion follows at 10 p.m. with featured artists Great American Taxi and Elvin Bishop.

You can also follow the show on Twitter for show updates, requests and hear about Daniel’s trip to California.

It all starts at 8 p.m., only on The Progressive Torch and Twang!

Click for Playlist
