Impact 89FM | WDBM
You are at:»»Torch and Twang | Ste Forshaw
Photo: Screengrab via Ste Forshaw/YouTube

Torch and Twang | Ste Forshaw

0
By on Shows, Torch and Twang

Tonight on The Progressive Torch and Twang

Catch the folk music of London’s Ste Forshaw at 9 p.m. for Torch Recommends. New music swings by at 10 p.m. from Thea with her blend of blues, pop and jazz.

You can also follow the show on Twitter for show updates, requests and to see the reality of Leonard Cohen’s passing.

It all starts at 8 p.m., only on The Progressive Torch and Twang!

Click for Playlist

Share on Facebook0Tweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn0Share on Google+0Share on Reddit0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page

Related Posts

Leave A Reply