Torch and Twang | Ste Forshaw

“New Orleans [Live]” – John Fogerty
“Success” – Aaron Lee Tasjan
“More Than A Little” – Adrian + Meredith
“Lay My Lily Down” – Bob Weir
“Nomads” – Signal Ridge
“Miss September” – Greensky Bluegrass
“Single Girl” – The Haden Triplets
“Blame It On The Moon” – Samantha Fish
“Hard Drugs” – SUSTO
“Sea Stories” – Sturgill Simpson
“Seven Yellow Gypsies” – Kacy & Clayton
“Patience” – Shovels & Rope with The Milk Carton Kids
“Lost Dog” – Sarah Jarosz
“Stanley Park” – Aoife O’Donovan
“Devil’s Road” – Weeping Willows
Torch Recommends: Ste Forshaw
“Sound Of Thunder” – Ste Forshaw
“On Your Feet Soldier” – Ste Forshaw
“Psychogeography” – Ste Forshaw
“I’m Alive” – Ste Forshaw
“Who Do You Play With?” – Ste Forshaw
“Surrender Under Protest” – Drive-By Truckers
“Only A River” – Bob Weir
“Yellow Eyes” – Rayland Baxter
“I Can’t Hide This Anymore” – Blue Rodeo
“1922” – Phil Cook
“Ascending Into Madness” – Hard Working Americans
“Slippin'” – Amanda Shires
“Shining In The Distance” – The Stray Birds
“Right On Time” – Dawes
“Catch You On Down The Trail” – Daddy Long Legs
New Music
“Untrue Like Glue” – Thea
“No Mercy” – Thea
“Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home!)” – Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys
“All I Want For Christmas, Dear, Is You” – Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys
“About To Find Out” – Margo Price
“A Trip To The Moon” – The Revelers
“Midnight Hour” – Jamestown Revival
“Lay My Burden Down [Live]” – Mavis Staples
“You Make My Heart Beat Too Fast” – Wynonna & The Big Noise
“Gypsy In Me” – Bonnie Raitt
“What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?” – Kacey Musgraves
“Blue Christmas” – The Lumineers
“Desolation Row [Live, Liverpool]” – Bob Dylan
“Country Christmas” – Loretta Lynn
“Hades Pleads” – Parker Millsap
“Stoplight Kisses” – The Cactus Blossoms
“Let It Burn” – Blackberry Smoke
“Diggin’ Holes” – Brent Cobb
“Baby I Like You” – Southern Culture on the Skids
“Shades of Gray [Live]” – Robert Earl Keen
“Mainstream Kid” – Brandi Carlile
“I Need Never Get Old” – Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats
“The Funky Tomato” – Todd Snider
“Cairo, Illinois” – Pokey LaFarge
“Lonely Weekends” – Jim Lauderdale
“Folsom Prison Blues [Live]” – Johnny Cash
“Cry All Day” – Wilco
“Queen Of Hearts/Royal Tea” – Sierra Hull