Torch and Twang | Ste Forshaw

Tonight on The Progressive Torch and Twang…

Catch the folk music of London’s Ste Forshaw at 9 p.m. for Torch Recommends. New music swings by at 10 p.m. from Thea with her blend of blues, pop and jazz.

You can also follow the show on Twitter for show updates, requests and to see the reality of Leonard Cohen’s passing.

It all starts at 8 p.m., only on The Progressive Torch and Twang!

“Success” – Aaron Lee Tasjan

“More Than A Little” – Adrian + Meredith

“Lay My Lily Down” – Bob Weir

“Nomads” – Signal Ridge

“Miss September” – Greensky Bluegrass

“Single Girl” – The Haden Triplets

“Blame It On The Moon” – Samantha Fish

“Hard Drugs” – SUSTO

“Sea Stories” – Sturgill Simpson

“Seven Yellow Gypsies” – Kacy & Clayton

“Patience” – Shovels & Rope with The Milk Carton Kids

“Lost Dog” – Sarah Jarosz

“Stanley Park” – Aoife O’Donovan

"Devil's Road" – Weeping Willows "New Orleans [Live]" – John Fogerty Torch Recommends: Ste Forshaw

“Sound Of Thunder” – Ste Forshaw

“On Your Feet Soldier” – Ste Forshaw

“Psychogeography” – Ste Forshaw

“I’m Alive” – Ste Forshaw

“Who Do You Play With?” – Ste Forshaw “Surrender Under Protest” – Drive-By Truckers

“Only A River” – Bob Weir

“Yellow Eyes” – Rayland Baxter

“I Can’t Hide This Anymore” – Blue Rodeo

“1922” – Phil Cook

“Ascending Into Madness” – Hard Working Americans

“Slippin'” – Amanda Shires

“Shining In The Distance” – The Stray Birds

“Right On Time” – Dawes

“Catch You On Down The Trail” – Daddy Long Legs New Music

“Untrue Like Glue” – Thea

“No Mercy” – Thea

“Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home!)” – Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys

“All I Want For Christmas, Dear, Is You” – Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys



“About To Find Out” – Margo Price

“A Trip To The Moon” – The Revelers

“Midnight Hour” – Jamestown Revival

“Lay My Burden Down [Live]” – Mavis Staples

“You Make My Heart Beat Too Fast” – Wynonna & The Big Noise

“Gypsy In Me” – Bonnie Raitt

“What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?” – Kacey Musgraves

“Blue Christmas” – The Lumineers

“Desolation Row [Live, Liverpool]” – Bob Dylan

“Country Christmas” – Loretta Lynn

“Hades Pleads” – Parker Millsap

“Stoplight Kisses” – The Cactus Blossoms

“Let It Burn” – Blackberry Smoke

“Diggin’ Holes” – Brent Cobb

“Baby I Like You” – Southern Culture on the Skids

“Shades of Gray [Live]” – Robert Earl Keen

“Mainstream Kid” – Brandi Carlile

“I Need Never Get Old” – Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

“The Funky Tomato” – Todd Snider

“Cairo, Illinois” – Pokey LaFarge

“Lonely Weekends” – Jim Lauderdale

“Folsom Prison Blues [Live]” – Johnny Cash

“Cry All Day” – Wilco

“Queen Of Hearts/Royal Tea” – Sierra Hull

