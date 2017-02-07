Torch and Twang | Sallie Ford

“Where’s My Baby” – Breanna Barbara
“The Mercy Seat” – Johnny Cash
“Once You’ve Gone” – Paul Cauthen
“Shakedown” – Valerie June
“Fire Of Love” – The Blasters
“Companion” – Nikki Lane
“American Dream” – Jamestown Revival
“Mystery Man” – SUSTO
“Nursery Rhymes” – Amanda Shires
“Success” – Aaron Lee Tasjan
“Rican Beach” – Hurray for the Riff Raff
“Sugar Queen” – The Band of Heathens
“Let The Good Times Roll” – JD McPherson
“Less Than Five Miles Away” – Dawes
“Something In The Water” – Pokey LaFarge
“Hold On” – Greensky Bluegrass
Torch Recommends: Sallie Ford
“Loneliness Is Power” – Sallie Ford
“Romanticized Catastrophe” – Ford
“Middle Child” – Sallie Ford
“Failure” – Sallie Ford
“Unraveling” – Sallie Ford
“We Can Run” – Great American Taxi
“San Miguel” – Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men
“February Seven” – The Avett Brothers
“Silverfishes” – Frontier Ruckus