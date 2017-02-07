Torch and Twang | Sallie Ford

Tonight on The Progressive Torch and Twang…

At 9 p.m., Torch Recommends features music from Sallie Ford. The New Music Portion follows promptly at 10 p.m. with music from Rhiannon Giddens, Old Crow Medicine Show and more!

You can also follow the show on Twitter for show updates, requests and to hear some sweet acoustic tunes from Zella Day.

It all starts at 8 p.m., only on The Progressive Torch and Twang!

“The Mercy Seat” – Johnny Cash

“Once You’ve Gone” – Paul Cauthen

“Shakedown” – Valerie June

“Fire Of Love” – The Blasters

“Companion” – Nikki Lane

“American Dream” – Jamestown Revival

“Mystery Man” – SUSTO

“Nursery Rhymes” – Amanda Shires

“Success” – Aaron Lee Tasjan

“Rican Beach” – Hurray for the Riff Raff

“Sugar Queen” – The Band of Heathens

“Let The Good Times Roll” – JD McPherson

“Less Than Five Miles Away” – Dawes

“Something In The Water” – Pokey LaFarge

"Hold On" – Greensky Bluegrass "Where's My Baby" – Breanna Barbara Torch Recommends: Sallie Ford

“Loneliness Is Power” – Sallie Ford

“Romanticized Catastrophe” – Ford

“Middle Child” – Sallie Ford

“Failure” – Sallie Ford

“Unraveling” – Sallie Ford



“We Can Run” – Great American Taxi

“San Miguel” – Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men

“February Seven” – The Avett Brothers

“Silverfishes” – Frontier Ruckus

