Photo: Courtesy of the artist

Torch and Twang | Lucette

By on Shows, Torch and Twang

Tonight on The Progressive Torch and Twang…

At 9 p.m., Torch Recommends features the gothic folk of Lucette. And at 10 p.m. The New Music Portion follows with tunes from Shinyribs, Noam Pikelny and more.

You can also follow the show on Twitter for show updates, requests and to relax with us with some late night music from Laura Jean Anderson.

It all starts at 8 p.m., only on The Progressive Torch and Twang!

