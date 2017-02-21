Torch and Twang | Lucette

Tonight on The Progressive Torch and Twang…

At 9 p.m., Torch Recommends features the gothic folk of Lucette. And at 10 p.m. The New Music Portion follows with tunes from Shinyribs, Noam Pikelny and more.

You can also follow the show on Twitter for show updates, requests and to relax with us with some late night music from Laura Jean Anderson.

It all starts at 8 p.m., only on The Progressive Torch and Twang!

Click for Playlist

“Cherokee Street Girl” – Son Volt

“Unraveling” – Sallie Ford

“Feelin’ Good Again [Live]” – Robert Earl Keen

“Jackpot” -Nikki Lane

“Better Get It Right The First Time” – Rhiannon Giddens

“Success” – Aaron Lee Tasjan

“Company Man” – Jamestown Revival

“Biloxi” – Hiss Golden Messenger

“We Can Run” – Great American Taxi

“Chains” – Rose Cousins

“Living Over” – Greensky Bluegrass

“My Boots” – Whitney Rose

“Purple Mountain Jamboree” – Hard Working Americans

“Pretty Girl From Michigan” – The Avett



Torch Recommends: Lucette

“Able May” – Lucette

“Bobby Reid” – Lucette

“Muddy Water” – Lucette

“Utah” – Lucette

“Sailin’ Sailin'” – Breanna Barbara

“Jump Out Of Line” – Otis Taylor

“Mystery Man” – SUSTO

“The Way It Dimmed” – Amanda Shires

“The Good Years” – The Sadies

“Sugar Queen” – The Band of Heathens

“Beauty And The Buzz” – Alejandro Escovedo

“Vertigo” – Infamous Stringdusters

“Never Be Another You” – Lee Fields & The Expressions

“Strange Country” – Kacy & Clayton New Music

“My Tears Don’t Show” – Noam Pikelny

“Waveland” – Noam Pikelny

“Can’t Lie Down [Live]” – Tony Furtado

“Not Those Kind Of People” – Bombadil

“Trouble, Trouble” – Shinyribs

“A Certain Girl” – Shinyribs

“Wishing Well” – Jaime Wyatt

“Wasco” – Jaime Wyatt

“Best Of All Possible Worlds” – Kris Kristofferson

“Cecil Ingram Connor” – Romantica

“Color Me Lucky” – Jonathan Terrell

“The Habit Of You” – Lawrence Morrill Glass



“Land Of The Living” – Blackie and the Rodeo Kings featuring Jason Isbell

“Destroyer” – Dead Man Winter

“Can’t Hide This Anymore” – Blue Rodeo

“Open Up Your Heart” – Chuck Prophet

“Ever South” – Drive-By Truckers

“Georgia Road” – Gillian Welch

“Caught In The Middle” – Jim Lauderdale

“San Miguel” – Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men

“Shakedown” – Valerie June

“Losing You” – Allison Krauss

“Companion” – Nikki Lane

“Folks Back Home” – The Show Ponies

“Miss September” – Greensky Bluegrass

“As If By Design” – Dawes

“Let The Good Times Roll” – JD McPherson

“Colette” – Langhorne Slim

“Freedom Highway” – Rhiannon Giddens

“Love Soldiers On” – Tift Merritt