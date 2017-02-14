Impact 89FM | WDBM
Photo: Screengrab via Recording Academy / GRAMMYs/YouTube

Torch and Twang | Grammy Award Winners

By on Shows, Torch and Twang

Tonight on The Progressive Torch and Twang…

We congratulate the Americana winners of 59th Annual Grammy Awards with a tailor-made playlist! New music will follow at 10 p.m. with tunes from Son Volt, Southern Avenue and more.

You can also follow the show on Twitter for show updates, requests and to see us declare our love to Americana.

It all starts at 8 p.m., only on The Progressive Torch and Twang!

