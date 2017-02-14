Torch and Twang | Grammy Award Winners

Tonight on The Progressive Torch and Twang…

We congratulate the Americana winners of 59th Annual Grammy Awards with a tailor-made playlist! New music will follow at 10 p.m. with tunes from Son Volt, Southern Avenue and more.

You can also follow the show on Twitter for show updates, requests

It all starts at 8 p.m., only on The Progressive Torch and Twang!



“See The Sun” – Nikki Lane

“The Love We Almost Had” – Rhiannon Giddens

“Won’t Be Long” – Infamous Stringdusters featuring Sarah Jarosz

“To Be Without You” – Ryan Adams

“Middle Of Nowhere” – Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men

“Kalamazoo” – The Show Ponies

“I’m Glad Trouble Don’t Last Always” – Luke Winslow-King

“I’m Coming Home” – Lee Fields & The Expressions

“Mirage Dreams” – Breanna Barbara

“455 Rocket” – Gillian Welch

“Am I Breaking Down” – Dead Man Winter

“Three Minute Love Affair” – Whitney Rose

“Qualities” – Olivia Mainville & The Aquatic Troupe

“House Of Mercy” – Sarah Jarosz

“Take Another Turn” – Sarah Jarosz

“Call To Arms” – Sturgill Simpson

“Somebody Loves Me” – Willie Nelson

“Jerusalem Ridge” – O’Connor Band

“Can You Please Crawl Out Your Window [1965 Single]” – Bob Dylan

“Hard Drugs” – SUSTO

“Twelve String Mile” – Otis Taylor

“Shakedown” – Valerie June

“Right On Time” – Dawes

“Sticks & Stones” – T Sisters

“Don’t Think Twice, It’s All Right” – Bob Dylan

“Bad Year For Rock And Roll” – Chuck Prophet

“Look Out Mama” – Hurray for the Riff Raff New Music

“It’s Easy (Like Walking)” – The Sadies featuring Kurt Vile

“Through Strange Eyes” – The Sadies

“Back Against The Wall” – Son Volt

“Cherokee Street Girl” – Son Volt

“Heart Of Somebody” – Caroline Spence

“Southern Accident” – Caroline Spence

“Forever Is A Long Time” – Scott Nolan

“Curls & Curves” – Scott Nolan

“The Bottle Let Me Down” – AJ Hobbs

“Stay Baby Stay” – Me and Molly

“Don’t Give Up” – Southern Avenue “Dime” – Aaron Lee Tasjan

“This Ol’ Building” – Infamous Stringdusters

“Baggage” – Drive-By Truckers

“Poor Man’s Gold” – Jamestown Revival

“Horizontal” – Alejandro Escovedo

“Green Grass Of California” – The Band of Heathens

“Diggin’ Holes” – Brent Cobb

“Romanticized Catastrophe” – Sallie Ford

“Highway Queen” – Nikki Lane

“Nope” – Wilco

“Sea Of Love” – Langhorne Slime and Jill Andrews

“San Francisco Bay Blues” – Richie Havens

“You Are My Home” – Amanda Shires

“The Weakness Of Two Hearts” – Jim Lauderdale

“Southside Slide” – Elvin Bishop

“Valentine’s Day” – Steve Earle

“River In The Rain” – Alison Krauss

“Proclamation Blues” – Tift Merritt

“Out On The Town” – Great American Taxi

“Freedom” – Rose Cousins