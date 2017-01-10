Torch and Twang | Devon Gilfillian

Tonight on The Progressive Torch and Twang…

Torch Recommends kicks off at 9 p.m. with the musical stylings of Devon Gilfillian. New music will follow shortly after at 10 p.m. with Nikki Lane, Valerie June, Ryan Adams, Infamous Stringdusters and more!

“Take Cover” – Greensky Bluegrass

“Rican Beach” – Hurray for the Riff Raff

“Irene” – Courtney Marie Andrews

“Havana Vieja” – SUSTO

“Memphis Rain” – Aaron Lee Tasjan

“Slippin'” – Amanda Shires

“Silly Things” – Wild Child

“New Orleans [Live]” – John Fogerty

“Love Is A Burden” – Jamestown Revival

“Two String Boogie” – Wayne Hancock

“Hades Pleads” – Parker Millsap

“Ontario” – Frontier Ruckus

“Waiting On You” – Southern Culture On the Skids

"These Arms" – Dwight Yoakam "Jackpot" – Nikki Lane

Torch Recommends: Devon Gilfillian

“Travelin’ Blues” – Devon Gilfillian

“Here And Now” – Devon Gilfillian

“Shortcut” – Devon Gilfillian

“Lucy” – Devon Gilfillian

“Home” – Devon Gilfillian “Still Drivin'” – Paul Cauthen

“Horizontal” – Alejandro Escovedo

“Feelin’ Good Again [Live]” – Robert Earl Keen

“Happy Day (Sister My Sister)” – Hiss Golden Messenger

“I Am The Man Thomas” – The Devil Makes Three

“Angela” – The Lumineers

“A Little Crazy” – Nicole Atkins

“Southwest Texas” – The Lostines

“Salvation” – Langhorne Slim & The Law New Music

“Gravity” – Infamous Stringdusters

“This Old Building” – Infamous Stringdusters

“Shakedown” – Valerie June

“Losing” – Alison Krauss

“To Be Without You” – Ryan Adams

“Send The Sun” – Nikki Lane

“Companion” – Nikki Lane

“Sugar Queen” – The Band of Heathens

“Green Grass of California” – The Band of Heathens

“How To Survive An Apocalypse” – Merlot Embargo

“Billy The Kid” – Merlot Embargo

“Best Of You” – Ordinary Elephant

“My Boat” – Tift Merritt

“Troubled Soul” – Jimmy Lumpkin & The Revival “Hickory Wind [Live]” – Lucinda Williams

“Color Of The Blues” – John Prine and Susan Tedeschi

“Kickapoo Creek” – Dead Horses

“Georgia Road” – Gillian Welch

“Humidifier” – Jonny Fritz

“Western World” – Trampled By Turtles

“Cosmic Cowboy” – SUSTO

“Fishbowl” – Driftwood

“This Changes Everything” – Jim Lauderdale

“Free On The Wing” – Blackberry Smoke

“Ever South” – Drive-By Truckers

“The Funky Tomato” – Todd Snider

“Picking Up Pieces” – Mandolin Orange

“Diggin’ Holes” – Brent Cobb

“Shadoop” – T Sisters

“Hard To Remember” – Blue Rodeo