Torch and Twang | Breanna Barbara

Tonight on The Progressive Torch and Twang…

At 9 p.m., Torch Recommends features the occult blues rock of Breanna Barbara. The New Music Portion follows at 10 p.m. with Travis Linville, The Show Ponies and more.

You can also follow the show on Twitter for show updates, requests and to listen to a bluesy cover from Hurray for the Riff Raff.

It all starts at 8 p.m., only on The Progressive Torch and Twang!

“The Rest” – Alex Bleeker and the Freaks

“Doin’ What You Do” – Delbert McClinton & Self-Made Men

“To Be Without You” – Ryan Adams

“Rookie Dreaming” – Courtney Marie Andrews

“Goin’ Out To Cannon Ball” – Spirit Family Reunion

“Dime” – Aaron Lee Tasjan

“A Little Crazy” – Nicole Atkins

“I’m Coming Home” – Lee Fields & The Expressions

“Diamond’s Icaro” – SUSTO

“Cinderella” – Langhorne Slim

“Ain’t Nothin’ Wrong With That” – The Marcus King Band”

“Land Of The Living (Hamilton Ontario 2016)” – Blackie and the Rodeo Kings featuring Jason Isbell

“Three Minute Love Affair” – Whitney Rose

“Mirage Dreams” – Breanna Barbara

“Nothin’ But Your Lovin'” – Breanna Barbara

“Sailin’ Sailin'” – Breanna Barbara

“Baby Where Are You” – Breanna Barbara

“Who Are You” – Breanna Barbara “Rican Beach” – Hurray for the Riff Raff

“Green Grass Of California” – The Band of Heathens

“The Road” – T Sisters

“455 Rocket” – Gillian Welch

“Still Drivin'” – Paul Cauthen

“Nope” – Wilco

“Shades Of Gray” – Robert Earl Keen

“Divorce Me C.O.D.” – Wayne Hancock

“This Ol’ Building” – Infamous Stringdusters

“Don’t Hurt The Ones (Who’ve Loved You The Most)” – Kelsey Waldon New Music

“We’ll Be Gone” – Micah & Mark Atkinson

“Lady Day’s Blues” – Micah & Mark Atkinson

“Fat Man” – Beth Hart

“Love Gangster” – Beth Hart

“Flowers In Your Hair” – Travis Linville

“Give Me One Reason [Live]” – Jocelyn & Chris Arndt

“Deep Water” – Elouise

“Destroyer” – Dead Man Winter

“Danger” – Dead Man Winter

“Kalamazoo” – The Show Ponies

“Folks Back Home” – The Show Ponies “Send The Sun” – Nikki Lane

“Living Over” – Greensky Bluegrass

“We Can Run” – Great American Taxi

“Shakedown” – Valerie June

“Here And Now” – Devon Gilfillian

“The Weakness Of Two Hearts” – Jim Lauderdale

“Suit Of Lights” – Alejandro Escovedo

“Cottonwood Lullaby” – Bob Weir

“Losing You” – Allison Krauss

“As If By Design” – Dawes

“Havana Vieja” – SUSTO

“Dusty Old Man” – Tift Merritt

“Saving Face” – Wild Child

“Only Songs” – The Wild Reeds

“Baggage” – Drive-By Truckers