Photo: Courtesy of the artist

Torch and Twang | Billy Strings

By on Shows, Torch and Twang

Tonight on The Progressive Torch and Twang

We feature the roaring bluegrass of Billy Strings for Torch Recommends! And at 10 p.m., new music comes in from Langhorne Slim, The Morning Yells and more.

Follow the show on Twitter for show updates, requests and hints on our future artist features.

AlsoWe’re looking for a new co-host! Do you like Americana music? Are you a current student at Michigan State University? Great! Email twang@impact89fm.org for more information.

It all starts at 8 p.m., only on The Progressive Torch and Twang!

Click for Playlist

