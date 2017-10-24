Torch and Twang | Billy Strings

Tonight on The Progressive Torch and Twang…

We feature the roaring bluegrass of Billy Strings for Torch Recommends! And at 10 p.m., new music comes in from Langhorne Slim, The Morning Yells and more.

It all starts at 8 p.m., only on The Progressive Torch and Twang!

Click for Playlist “Lost Out In The Darkness” – Hiss Golden Messenger

“Fallen Leaves” – Deep Dark Woods

“Just Like A Summer Cloud” – Kacy & Clayton

“Silent Movie” – Pokey LaFarge

“Listen Up” – Nicole Atkins

“If All I Was Was Black” – Mavis Staples

“Champagne Corolla” – Justin Townes Earle

“Don’t Wanna Know Why” – Whiskeytown

“Folsom Prison Blues [Live]” – Johnny Cash

“Healin’ Slow” – Banditos

“Memphis Train” – Melissa Etheridge

“Hunting For Sugar” – JD McPherson

“Sea Town” – Courtney Marie Andrews

“Pain” – Texas Gentlemen

“White Man’s World” – Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit

“After You’ve Gone” – Th’ Legendary Shack*Shakers Torch Recommends: Billy Strings

“Dealing Despair” -Billy Strings

“Doin’ Things Right” -Billy Strings

“On the Line” -Billy Strings

“Salty Sheep” -Billy Strings “Prayer For Peace” – North Mississippi Allstars

“One Of These Days” – Bedouine

“I Know” – Shovels & Rope

“Agreste” -Ladama

“Goin’ Out To Cannon Ball” – Spirit Family Reunion

“The Navigator” – Hurray For The Riff Raff

“No One Has The Answers” – Holly Macve

“Overdue” – The Fever Haze

“A Little Pain” – Margo Price

“Too Late” – Bash and Pop featuring Nicole Atkins New Music

“Bluebird” – Langhorne Slim

“Alligator Girl” – Langhorne Slim

“She Knows Exactly What She’s Doing” – The Morning Yells “Cry All Day” – Wilco

“Crossing Muddy Waters” – I’m With Her

“Thunderbolts Goodnight” – Josh Ritter

“So Tired” – Derek Hoke

“Trouble In Mind” – Asleep At The Wheel featuring Lyle Lovett

“Shake Your Heel” -Steelism featuring Tristen

“Desperate Love” – JD McPherson

“Off The Ground” – The Record Company

“Things Have Changed” – Bob Dylan

“It’s All Just Pretend” – Ivan & Alyosha

“You’re A Mess” – Whitney Rose

“The House always Wins” – William Bell

“Keep On Growing” – Tedeschi Trucks Band

“Take It” – Wild Child

“Duquesne Whistle” – Bob Dylan

“Busted” – The Dustbowl Revival

“I Love Living Here (Even When I Don’t)” – Nicole Atkins

“Don’t Mind The Lion” – Ron Gallo

“Cumberland Gap” – Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit

“Flip A Coin” – Jillette Johnson

“Send the Sun” – Nikki Lane

“I Would Die 4 U” – Lydia Loveless

“Momma” – Mipso