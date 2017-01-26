Throwback Thursday — The Promise | When In Rome

Sounding like it came directly out of a John Hughes classic, “The Promise” features hypnotic beats, echoing angst, and the longing for something currently unrequited. Birthing the greatest hit from Manchester-natives, When In Rome, the jam topped #1 on the US Billboard Dance/Club chart within the years of 1988 and 1989. More recently, it was featured in the 2004 cult-classic, Napoleon Dynamite, when Napoleon and his crush Deb gleefully play tetherball, narrating his obvious inner-monologue.

Besides being the spitting-image of any teenager’s loven-stricken mind during the decade (note the lyric: “And if I had to walk the world and make you fall for me, I promise you, I promise you I will”), the dance-rock song is utterly jammable and easy to sing along to. Because of this, it also fits the framework of the psyche of the modern-day college student, too. Oh, the trials and tribulations brought on by relatable lyrics and a bop of a beat.

Whether you’re listening to it in the shower or in your dorm room,“The Promise” is a timeless bop that never fails to bring on some needed nostalgia, all while being the perfect fit to an 80s playlist. You never know when you’ll need one handy, and creates the best fuel for some shameless car-karaoke sessions.