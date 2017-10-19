Throwback Thursday — Hungry Freaks, Daddy | The Mothers of Invention

You know what, musicians just don’t make psychedelic protest music like they used to. For that reason, let’s go on a journey to 1966 and check out “Hungry Freaks, Daddy,” a rebellious groovy track off Mothers of Invention’s album Freak Out! The band, with their enigmatic bandleader Frank Zappa, open the album with this track, which sets the tone for the satire that would follow and flow through on the rest of the project.

The opening lyrics establish a combative attitude toward the mindset of the America’s current leaders at the time with its call, “Mr. America, walk on by your schools that do not teach. Mr. America, walk on by the minds that won’t be reached,” and it doesn’t stop there. From berating the “savage pride” of Mr. America to his “great mid-western hardware store philosophy,” this song hits the man where it hurts. The track stomps on for about three and a half minutes before fading away, but the message remains.

If you’re looking for a song to play at your next protest, or you just want to get into an angsty mindset, give “Hungry Freaks, Daddy” a spin, and if you like what you hear, check out the whole album. It won’t disappoint.