Thee Hourz O’ Power 8/24/17

10 PM
Black Sabbath – War Pigs
Portrait – Burn The World
Crimfall – Ten Winters Apart Part 3: Sunder The Seventh Seal…
Tyr – By The Light Of The Northern Star
Burzum – Dunkelheit [request]
The Black Dahlia Murder – Deathmask Divine
Dying Fetus – At What Expense
Brain Drill – Mercy To None
Sleep – Aquarian [request]
Horrific – Brain Drain
The Haunted – Brute Force
Satyricon – The Dawn Of A New Age
11 PM
Hellhammer – Messiah
Bloodlust – Witchfyre
Marduk – Wolves
Incantation – Muse
Atheist – Live And Live Again
Warbringer – Towers Of The Serpent
Artillery – Terror Squad
Death Angel – Final Death
Amon Amarth – Death In Fire
Crimson Shadows – March Of Victory
In Flames – The Hive
Beneath – Ephemeris
12 AM
Vanum – Watcher In The Eastern Sky
Vanum – Immortal Will
Vanum – Spring Of Life
Akercocke – Disappear
Xanthochroid – Rebirth Of An Old Nation
Dimmu Borgir – Progenies Of The Great Apocalypse
Vision Divine – The Dream Maker
Rhapsody Of Fire – Power Of The Dragonflame
1 AM
Dark Moor – In The Heart Of Stone
Kamelot – Rule the World
Denner/Shermann – Angel’s Blood
Ahab – The Hunt
Mourning Beloveth – It Almost Looked Human
Morbid Evils – Case II – Dead Weight
Shining – Neka Morgondagen
Deafheaven – The Pecan Tree
Thee After Hourz O’ Power
- Spaceman is camping in the grim and frostbitten Upper Peninsula this week, so I (Bacchus) am hosting the show solo and writing After Hourz. Since he’s gone, Terrorsquid made sure to put plenty of power metal and atmospheric black metal in the playlist.
- Summer Slaughter is tomorrow at the Majestic. We won’t be there, but the bands we’ll most regret missing are Dying Fetus, Origin, Rings Of Saturn, and The Black Dahlia Murder. I’m especially disappointed that I’ll be missing Dying Fetus since I’ve missed them twice in the past, and their last album is one that I’d look forward to seeing performed live.
- Incantation and Marduk are at Harpo’s on Saturday. Again, we’re missing it, but it should be a great show for fans who like black or death metal at even a little bit.
- Since Spaceman wasn’t here to stop us, Terrorsquid and I filled some empty space in the playlist with the longest continuous list of power metal songs that Hourz has seen in a very long time. Terrorsquid tends towards over the top and flowery power metal–think Blind Guardian, Rhapsody Of Fire, Dragonforce–whereas I prefer the more clean-cut stuff–think Angra and Pagan’s Mind. Admittedly, after several years of trying and to Terrorsquid’s dismay, I can’t into Blind Guardian. Still, we agree that among our favorites are Stratovarius, Kamelot, and Primal Fear.
- After getting carried away with playing power metal late into the night, we went straight to funeral doom to balance it out. Obviously.
- Spaceman will be back next week with his more colorful commentary!