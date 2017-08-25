Impact 89FM | WDBM
You are at:»»»Thee Hourz O’ Power 8/24/17

Thee Hourz O’ Power 8/24/17

0
By on Thee Hourz O' Power

10 PM

Black Sabbath – War Pigs

Portrait – Burn The World

Crimfall – Ten Winters Apart Part 3: Sunder The Seventh Seal…

Tyr – By The Light Of The Northern Star

Burzum – Dunkelheit [request]

The Black Dahlia Murder – Deathmask Divine

Dying Fetus – At What Expense

Brain Drill – Mercy To None

Sleep – Aquarian [request]

Horrific – Brain Drain

The Haunted – Brute Force

Satyricon – The Dawn Of A New Age

 

11 PM

Hellhammer – Messiah

Bloodlust – Witchfyre

Marduk – Wolves

Incantation – Muse

Atheist – Live And Live Again

Warbringer – Towers Of The Serpent

Artillery – Terror Squad

Death Angel – Final Death

Amon Amarth – Death In Fire

Crimson Shadows – March Of Victory

In Flames – The Hive

Beneath – Ephemeris

 

12 AM

Vanum – Watcher In The Eastern Sky

Vanum – Immortal Will

Vanum – Spring Of Life

Akercocke – Disappear

Xanthochroid – Rebirth Of An Old Nation

Dimmu Borgir – Progenies Of The Great Apocalypse

Vision Divine – The Dream Maker

Rhapsody Of Fire – Power Of The Dragonflame

 

1 AM

Dark Moor – In The Heart Of Stone

Kamelot – Rule the World

Denner/Shermann – Angel’s Blood

Ahab – The Hunt

Mourning Beloveth – It Almost Looked Human

Morbid Evils – Case II – Dead Weight

Shining – Neka Morgondagen

Deafheaven – The Pecan Tree

 

Thee After Hourz O’ Power

  • Spaceman is camping in the grim and frostbitten Upper Peninsula this week, so I (Bacchus) am hosting the show solo and writing After Hourz. Since he’s gone, Terrorsquid made sure to put plenty of power metal and atmospheric black metal in the playlist.
  • Summer Slaughter is tomorrow at the Majestic. We won’t be there, but the bands we’ll most regret missing are Dying Fetus, Origin, Rings Of Saturn, and The Black Dahlia Murder. I’m especially disappointed that I’ll be missing Dying Fetus since I’ve missed them twice in the past, and their last album is one that I’d look forward to seeing performed live.
  • Incantation and Marduk are at Harpo’s on Saturday. Again, we’re missing it, but it should be a great show for fans who like black or death metal at even a little bit.
  • Since Spaceman wasn’t here to stop us, Terrorsquid and I filled some empty space in the playlist with the longest continuous list of power metal songs that Hourz has seen in a very long time. Terrorsquid tends towards over the top and flowery power metal–think Blind Guardian, Rhapsody Of Fire, Dragonforce–whereas I prefer the more clean-cut stuff–think Angra and Pagan’s Mind. Admittedly, after several years of trying and to Terrorsquid’s dismay, I can’t into Blind Guardian. Still, we agree that among our favorites are Stratovarius, Kamelot, and Primal Fear.
  • After getting carried away with playing power metal late into the night, we went straight to funeral doom to balance it out. Obviously.
  • Spaceman will be back next week with his more colorful commentary!
Share on Facebook4Tweet about this on TwitterShare on LinkedIn0Share on Google+0Share on Reddit0Share on Tumblr0Email this to someonePrint this page

Related Posts

Leave A Reply