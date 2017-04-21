Impact 89FM | WDBM
Thee Hourz O’ Power – 4/20/17

10PM

Black Sabbath – Sweet Leaf

Ozzy Osbourne – Flying High Again

Acid King – Drive Fast Take Chances

Acid Bath – The Mortician’s Flame

Megadeth – Mary Jane

Mastodon – Oblivion

The Sword – Veil Of Isis

Orange Goblin – Scorpionica

Kyuss – Green Machine

Church of Misery – Red Ripper Blues

Down – Bury Me In Smoke

 

11PM
Elder – Dead Roots Stirring

Saint Vitus – Born Too Late

Spirit Caravan – Sun Stoned

Saviours – Narcotic Sea

Windhand – Orchard

Olde Growth – Warrior Child

High On Fire – Brother In The Wind

Bongzilla – Amerijuanican

Weedeater – God Luck and Good Speed

 

12 AM

Cannabis Corpse – Visions from the Dankside

Cannabis Corpse – Chapel Of Bowls

Cannabis Corpse – Immortal Pipes

Cannabis Corpse – Blaze of Torment

Cannabis Corpse  – Where the Kind Lives

Cannabis Corpse  – Gateways of Inhalation

Cannabis Corpse  – Slave to the Chron

Cathedral – Ebony Tears

Yob – Ball of Molten Lead

Brujeria – Marijuana

Electric Wizard – Dopethrone

 

1 AM

Sleep – Dopesmoker

