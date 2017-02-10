Thee Hourz O’ Power – 2/9/17

Black Sabbath – After Forever

Havok – Children of the Grave (Black Sabbath cover)

Pallbearer – Over and Over (Black Sabbath cover)

Megadeth – Paranoid (Black Sabbath cover)

Iron Maiden – Sabbath Bloody Sabbath (Black Sabbath cover)

Amon Amarth – Sabbath Bloody Sabbath (Black Sabbath cover)

Tyr – I (Black Sabbath cover)

Ulver – Solitude (Black Sabbath cover)

Goatwhore – Apocalyptic Havoc [request]

Annihilator – Alison Hell

Rainbow – Man On The Silver Mountain

Judas Priest – Dissident Aggressor

Vader – Forwards To Die!!!

Immolation – Unpardonable Sin

Evocation – Children Of Stone

Atheist – An Incarnation’s Dream

Crurifragium – Unfurl The Banners Of Evil

Grimmd – II – Kvika

Hades Archer – Into The Black Mass

Panopticon – Living Eulogy

Allegaeon – Dyson Sphere

Warbringer – Silhouettes

Kreator – Stream Of Consciousness

Metallica – Metal Militia

12am

Overkill – Mean Green Killing Machine

Overkill – Our Finest Hour

Overkill – Shine On

Overkill – The Long Road

Overkill – Come Heavy

Overkill – Red White Blue

Overkill – The Wheel

Overkill – The Grinding Wheel

Ripping Corpse – Through The Skin To The Soul

Blind Guardian – Control The Divine

Holy Grail – Silence The Scream

Grim Reaper – See You In Hell

Katatonia – In Silence Enshrined

Pentagram – The Diver

Cathedral – Equilibrium

Weltesser – Crestfallen

Abhorrence – Devourer Of Souls

Praecognitvm – Forest Of Shattered Souls

Ritualization – Genesis To Your Curse

Bestial Raids – Darkness Visible