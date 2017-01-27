Thee Hourz O’ Power – 1/26/17

Iron Maiden – Two Minutes To Midnight
Possessed – Holy Hell
Warbringer – Silhouettes
Vornth – Victims In Marsh
At The Gates – Terminal Spirit Disease
Malevolent Creation – The Coldest Survive
The Chasm – At The Edge Of The Nebula Mortis
Black Sabbath – Symptom Of The Universe
Kvelertak – 1985
Sodom – Bombenhagel
The Drip – Painted Ram
Nuclear Assault – F#
Vektor – Cygnus Terminal
Slayer – Angel Of Death
Revocation – Existence Is Futile
Kreator – Lion With Eagle Wings
Judas Priest – Beyond The Realms Of Death
Annihilator – The Fun Palace
Angra – The Temple Of Hate
Cardinal Wyrm – The Resonant Dead
Pallbearer – The Ghost I Used To Be
12am
Horn – Alles in einem Schnitt
Horn – Turm am Hang
Horn – Verhallend in Landstrichen
Horn – Die mit dem Bogen auf dem Kreuz
Horn – Ahrenschnitter
Horn – Totenraumer
Horn – Lanz und Spiess
Horn – Bastion, im Seegang tauber Fels
Horn – The Sky Has Not Always Been This Way
Winterfylleth – The Dark Hereafter
Grimmd – II Kvika
Endalok – Holdgerving Andskotans
Infamovs – Of Force And Plague
Tenebrae In Perpetuum – Tenebrae In Perpetuum
Dark Fortress – Satan Bled
Borknagar – The Eye Of Oden
1349 – Beyond The Apocalypse
Mare Cognitum – Aether Wind
Ekpyrosis – Depths Of Tribulation
Vipassi – Benzaiten
Savatage – 24 Hours Ago