Thee Hourz O’ Power – 12/15/16

Annihilator – Stonewall

Overkill – There’s No Tomorrow

Vektor – Asteroid

Inquisition – Cosmic Invocation Rites

Destroyer 666 – Sons of Perdition

Atheist – Mother Man

Bolzer – The archer

Morbid Angel – Chapel Of Ghouls

Allegaeon – Proponent For Sentinence II – The Algorithm

Black Sabbath – Sweat Leaf

Apocalyptica – Creation of Notes

Immolation – Dawn of Possession

Satan – Trial By Fire

Mercyful Fate – Into The Coven

Manowar – The Gods Made Heavy Metal

Kiuas – And The North Star Cried

Battlecross – The Path

Necromancing The Stone – The Siren’s Call

Polyptych – Feral Mind Abstract Tomb

Desaster – Damnatio Ad Bestias

Entombed – Drowned

Fleshgod Apocalypse – Labyrinth

12am

Exmortus – In Hatred’s Flame

Exmortus – Triumph By Fire

Exmortus – War Gods

Exmortus – Onward To Battle

Exmortus – Valor And Might

Exmortus – Axes Of War

Exmortus – Glory On The Battlefield

Exmortus – Onslaught

Exmortus – Storms

Exmortus – Wrath of Vengeance

Exmortus – Fimbulwinter

Kreator – Ripping Corpse

Imperium Dekadenz – Still I Rise

Obituary – Internal Bleeding

Witchfinder General – Friends of Hell

Dio – Don’t Talk To Strangers

Darkspace – 3.11

Death – Story To Tell

Crowbar – Plasmic And Pure

Iron Maiden – Killers

Crucified Mortals – Hideous

Marsh Dweller – Where The Sky Ends

Aeon – Neptune the Mystic

Voivod – Ravenous Medicine

Revocation – Across Forests and Fjords

Brand New – I Am A Nightmare

