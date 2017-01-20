Thee Hourz O’ Power – 1/19/17

Overkill – Overkill (Motorhead cover)
Motorhead – Stay Clean OR I’m So Bad (Baby I Don’t Care)
Grim Reaper – See You In Hell
Satan – Alone in the Dark
Thron – Putrified In Fire
Pentagram – The Ghoul
Pallbearer – Devoid of Redemption OR Fear and Fury
Sodom – Nuclear Winter
Kreator – Gods of Violence
Power Trip – Heretic’s Fork [request]
D.R.I. – Tear It Down
Suicidal Tendencies – Two Sided Politics
Havok – Unnatural Selection
Arsis – Overthrown
At The Gates – Under A Serpent Son
Vipassi – Benzaiten
Grimmd – II Kvika
Nile – Cast Down The Heretic
Dissection – Night’s Bloembraod
Amon Amarth – Embrace of the Endless Ocean
Sacrificio – Vastagos De La Abominacion
Malevolent Creation – Premature Burial
Sauron – Blood For The Savage Blade
12 AM
Black Anvil – On Forgotten Ways
Black Anvil – May Her Wrath Be Just
Black Anvil – As Was
Black Anvil – Nothing
Black Anvil – As an Elder Learned Anew
Black Anvil – Two Keys: Here’s The Lock
Black Anvil – The Way Of All Flesh
Black Anvil – Ultra
Inquisition – Unholy Magic Attack
Mayhem – Freezing Moon
Amebix – Winter [request]
Emperor – The Burning Shadows Of Silence
Endalok – Holdgerving Andskotans
Gorgoroth – Funeral Procession
Cathedral – A Funeral Request
Neurosis – Given To The Rising
Burzum – Hvis Lysett Tar Oss