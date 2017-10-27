Thee Hourz O Power 10/26/17

10 PM
Mercyful Fate – At the Sound of the Demon Bell
King Diamond – Halloween
Mastodon – Halloween
Judas Priest – Beyond The Realms of Death [Request]
Denner/Sherman – Son of Satan
Malleus – Storm Of Witchcraft
Cursed Moon – Creatures Of The Night
Thy Serpent’s Cult – Apocalyptic Horse Of War
Blind Guardian – Imaginations from the Other Side [Request]
Crimson Glory – Masque of the Red Death
Slough Feg – The Tell-Tale Heart
Eluveitie – Quoth The Raven
Dark Moor – Nevermore
11 PM
Revocation – Theater of Horror
Cattle Decapitation – Apex Blasphemy
Artificial Brain – Synthesized Instinct
Cryptic Fog – Cleansed By The Black Flame Of Absolution
Horrific – Metal Cemetery
Cemetery Urn – Misshapen Affliction [Request]
War Possession – Operation Neptune
Mayhem – Pagan Fears
Immolation – Into Everlasting Fire
Black Anvil – May Her Wrath Be Just
12 AM
Venom – Witching Hour
Feature: Hades Archer – Temple of the Impure
Hades Archer – Intro Ikkibu Ardu
Hades Archer – The Gods That Sold This World For Destruction
Hades Archer – Circus of Abominations
Hades Archer – Sex Sex Sex Perversions
Hades Archer – Great Moon Tide
Hades Archer – Hecate Undeceased
Hades Archer – Unus Cantus Bestiae
Hades Archer – Temple of the Impure
Hades Archer – Apollyon’s Brightness
Hades Archer – The World’s Inheritance
Hades Archer – Outro (Homodeus Abortunction)
Dagon – Human Chum
Brujeria – Revolucion
Bathory – Call from the Grave
Iron Maiden – Fear of the Dark
Ne Obliviscaris – Urn (Part II) – As Embers Dance In Our Eyes
1 AM
Ram – Gulag
Type O Negative – All Hallows Eve
Amenra – Children Of The Eye
Acid Witch – October 31st
October 31 – The Battle of Armageddon
Sorcerer – Sirens
Helloween – Halloween
Thee After Hourz O’ Power
- Upcoming shows:
- It’s the show before Halloween, so naturally we kicked off the show with a couple of songs sang by Halloween personified, King Diamond. If I could play just 4 hours of King Diamond, I totally would, and I’m sure at least a few of you would appreciate that. Nonetheless, we crafted a well-balanced Halloween playlist that hopefully inspires you to craft your own. I know I’ll be blasting some King Diamond, Venom, Bathory to scare children from asking for handouts.
- I was at the Origin and Archspire show last Monday. Archspire was intense and got the blood pumping for a relatively dead Monday night crowd at the Token Lounge. Origin put on a fun and frantic show as always, wankery and all. A few moshes still broke out but I can only imagine how wild it would have been had it the weekend. Thanks to whoever invented the work week for making midweek metal shows less fun than they could be. Speaking of less fun metal shows, the frontman for Defeated Sanity had the most awkward stage presence of any performer I’ve ever seen. Dude looked like the grad student with long curly hair that I see everyday at BPS and looked about as clueless as if he was randomly selected to sing at a metal show that night.
- If you didn’t already have debauchery plans this Halloweekend, then fear not: Lansing will be popping with metal shows this Friday. Local heavyweights Past Tense, Nagazi and Dagon are playing a more Halloween-themed show so bring your culturally-appropriated costumes. If you’re looking for a more underground show, then the Recorrupter CD Release at Mac’s is your vibe.
Thanks for listening and reading. May your Halloweekend be spooky and filled with hours of listening to King Diamond. See ya next Thursday
-Spaceman