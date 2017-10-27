Thee Hourz O Power 10/26/17

10 PM

Mercyful Fate – At the Sound of the Demon Bell

King Diamond – Halloween

Mastodon – Halloween

Judas Priest – Beyond The Realms of Death [Request]

Denner/Sherman – Son of Satan

Malleus – Storm Of Witchcraft

Cursed Moon – Creatures Of The Night

Thy Serpent’s Cult – Apocalyptic Horse Of War

Blind Guardian – Imaginations from the Other Side [Request]

Crimson Glory – Masque of the Red Death

Slough Feg – The Tell-Tale Heart

Eluveitie – Quoth The Raven

Dark Moor – Nevermore

11 PM

Revocation – Theater of Horror

Cattle Decapitation – Apex Blasphemy

Artificial Brain – Synthesized Instinct

Cryptic Fog – Cleansed By The Black Flame Of Absolution

Horrific – Metal Cemetery

Cemetery Urn – Misshapen Affliction [Request]

War Possession – Operation Neptune

Mayhem – Pagan Fears

Immolation – Into Everlasting Fire

Black Anvil – May Her Wrath Be Just

12 AM

Venom – Witching Hour

Feature: Hades Archer – Temple of the Impure

Hades Archer – Intro Ikkibu Ardu

Hades Archer – The Gods That Sold This World For Destruction

Hades Archer – Circus of Abominations

Hades Archer – Sex Sex Sex Perversions

Hades Archer – Great Moon Tide

Hades Archer – Hecate Undeceased

Hades Archer – Unus Cantus Bestiae

Hades Archer – Temple of the Impure

Hades Archer – Apollyon’s Brightness

Hades Archer – The World’s Inheritance

Hades Archer – Outro (Homodeus Abortunction)

Dagon – Human Chum

Brujeria – Revolucion

Bathory – Call from the Grave

Iron Maiden – Fear of the Dark

Ne Obliviscaris – Urn (Part II) – As Embers Dance In Our Eyes

1 AM

Ram – Gulag

Type O Negative – All Hallows Eve

Amenra – Children Of The Eye

Acid Witch – October 31st

October 31 – The Battle of Armageddon

Sorcerer – Sirens

Helloween – Halloween

Thee After Hourz O’ Power

Upcoming shows: Past Tense, Nagazi, Dagon at The Avenue, October 27th Recorrupter CD Release at Mac’s Bar, October 27th Cattle Decapitation, Revocation, at The Token Lounge, October 29th Brujeria Pinata Protest at St. Andrews, October 31st Mayhem, Immolation, Black Anvil at St. Andrews, November 5th

It’s the show before Halloween, so naturally we kicked off the show with a couple of songs sang by Halloween personified, King Diamond. If I could play just 4 hours of King Diamond, I totally would, and I’m sure at least a few of you would appreciate that. Nonetheless, we crafted a well-balanced Halloween playlist that hopefully inspires you to craft your own. I know I’ll be blasting some King Diamond, Venom, Bathory to scare children from asking for handouts.

I was at the Origin and Archspire show last Monday. Archspire was intense and got the blood pumping for a relatively dead Monday night crowd at the Token Lounge. Origin put on a fun and frantic show as always, wankery and all. A few moshes still broke out but I can only imagine how wild it would have been had it the weekend. Thanks to whoever invented the work week for making midweek metal shows less fun than they could be. Speaking of less fun metal shows, the frontman for Defeated Sanity had the most awkward stage presence of any performer I’ve ever seen. Dude looked like the grad student with long curly hair that I see everyday at BPS and looked about as clueless as if he was randomly selected to sing at a metal show that night.

If you didn’t already have debauchery plans this Halloweekend, then fear not: Lansing will be popping with metal shows this Friday. Local heavyweights Past Tense, Nagazi and Dagon are playing a more Halloween-themed show so bring your culturally-appropriated costumes. If you’re looking for a more underground show, then the Recorrupter CD Release at Mac’s is your vibe.

Thanks for listening and reading. May your Halloweekend be spooky and filled with hours of listening to King Diamond. See ya next Thursday

-Spaceman