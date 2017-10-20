Thee Hourz O’ Power 10/19/17

10 PM
Metal Church – Beyond The Black
Darkthrone – Kathaarian Life Code [request]
Mercyful Fate – Melissa [request from Nick DiSalvo of Elder]
Metallica – Master Of Puppets
Origin – Algorithm
Archspire – Deathless Ringing
The Kennedy Veil – Legacy Left
Demolition Hammer – Infectious Hospital Waste
Cattle Decapitation – Circo Inhumanitas
Revocation – Chaos Of Forms
The Black Dahlia Murder – Widowmaker
Iron Maiden – Ghost Of The Navigator
11 PM
Serenity – United
Ancient Bards – Only The Brave
1349 – Celestial Deconstruction
Goatpenis – Anesthetic Vapor
Hades Archer – Unus Cantus Bestiae
Carpathian Forest – Morbid Fascination Of Death
Exhumed – Night Work
Cadaveric Incubator – Gravestench Asphyxiation
Haemorrhage – We Are The Gore
Sorcerer – Abandoned By The Gods
Black Sabbath – Lord of This World
12 AM
Spirit Adrift – Earthbound
Spirit Adrift – Curse Of Conception
Spirit Adrift – To Fly On Broken Wings
Spirit Adrift – Starless Age (Enshrined)
Spirit Adrift – Graveside Invocation
Spirit Adrift – Spectral Savior
Spirit Adrift – Wakien
Spirit Adrift – Onward, Inward
1 AM
Amenra – A Solitary Reign
Forteresse – Le Dernier Voyage
Ne Obliviscaris – Libera (Part I) – Saturnine Spheres
Bell Witch – Suffocation, A Drowning: II Somniloquy (The Distance Of Forever)
Thee After Hourz O’ Power
- As usual, here are some shows that might be of interest within the next couple of weeks:
- I’ll be at both of the shows above, so I hope to see some of you there. The Bloodletting Tour will feature a whopping 6 bands on their setlist, and each band in that group that I’ve listened to is as brutal as the last. I’ve said a lot about Origin already. Defeated Sanity and The Kennedy Veil are solid up and coming tech-death bands. Really, all of these bands can play the hell outta their instruments. Archspire released Relentless Mutation, one of the best tech-death albums this year, in a year full of quality tech-death wankery. If watching one tech-death band is a wankfest, then watching these 6 bands is, well, I’ll let you finish that sentence. Expect many limbs to be thrown at this show, and if you don’t come out with a few bruises then you did it wrong.
- Judas Priest announced yet another bid to be inducted in the Rock n’ Roll Hall of Fame. It’ll be tough for a band like Judas Priest to compete with Rock n’ Roll heavyweights like LL Cool J this year, but it’s about time they join the likes of ABBA and Tupac in order to finally cement their legacy. I had a hot take prepared about how irrelevant that RnR HoF is and say who cares, but apparently Rob Halford cares. So if you want to make Rob Halford, you can vote for them here.
- If you were listening anytime between midnight ish to 12:30, I’m sorry you had to listen to me stall as we figure out how to reset the system. I went full-fillibuster on you all and read off of moshpitnation for 20 minutes. At the very least, I hope you discovered a show that you’d be interested from the list I read off.
Thanks for tuning in you maniacs! See ya next Thursday
-Spaceman