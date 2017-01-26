Episode 2: Bounce Back

The Women’s Basketball Podcast (recorded 1/20/17)

Zachary Swiecicki, alongside Julian Mitchell and Amanda Poole, bring you the only podcast devoted to Michigan State women’s basketball. For the second episode, the panel discusses the effect of Suzy Merchant’s medical leave, 2017 recruit named to the All-American team, and the team’s two losses in the past week. Tori Jankoska is awarded her second Player of the Week award. “Judge Julian” finds the team ‘guilty’ of something that has proven costly for the Spartans this season. And to finish the show, the group previews MSU’s upcoming games.