The Basement 2/9/17

- Desmond Jones- She
- Watching For Foxes- Undone Bird
- Jason Alarm- Dark times For Harold
- Grey Matter- Knots
- Frontier Ruckus- Ontario
- Dirt- My Size
- Marvels- My Size
- Entransient- Take What’s Left
- Hunky New Comers- Let’s Smoke Cigarettes
- The Plurals- Crush
- Mountain Club- Knock On The Pavement
- People’s Temple- Nevermore
- Cavalcade- Cancer Fantasy
- The Unionized Vaudeville Spectacle- Going Back To Michigan
- Young Pioneer- Stings Like This
- Kim Vi and The Siblings- Josephine
- Olivia Mainville and The Aquatic Troupe- Some Other Day
- Sewn- Cactus
- Cake Jetski- Cronus
- Epoxy- Epoxy
- Jake Down and The Midwest Mess- Shipwreck Pt.2
- Narc Out The Reds- As Hipsters Do
- Blind Merle and The Traveling Band- To The Lake
- Michigander- Nineties
- Mustard Plug- Hit Me Hit Me
- Haley Wojick- Cigarette
- Monte Pride- The Sunny Side
- Heavier Than Our Flying Machines- Soliloquy From The Dyson Sphere
