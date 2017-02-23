The Basement 2/23/2017

Impact 89FM | WDBM
By on Music, The Basement
  1. Cavalcade- Cancer Fantasy
  2. Grey Matter- Knots
  3. Olivia Mainville and the Aquatic Troupe- Some Other Day
  4. Sewn- Cactus
  5. All Is Well- In Due Time
  6. Frontier Ruckus- Silverfishes
  7. Fever Haze- So What
  8. Because I’m Awesome- The Dolly Rots
  9. Dance Like A Maniac- The Dolly Rots
  10. Sidewatcher- Drive
  11. City Mouse- Back Issues
  12. Kim Vi and The Siblings- Josephine
  13. Mountain Club- Ocean Floor
  14. Lee Abramson- Masters of War
  15. Good Pictures of Bad People- 23
  16. Peter Hochstedler- O My Brain
  17. Blind Merle and The Traveling Band- To The Lake
  18. People’s Temple- Nevermore
  19. Jason Alarm- Wild Zero
  20. Marvels- So Drone
  21. Desmond Jones- Nesbit
  22. Rent Strike- Directile Disfunction
  23. Michigander- Ghost
