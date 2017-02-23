The Basement 2/23/2017

- Cavalcade- Cancer Fantasy
- Grey Matter- Knots
- Olivia Mainville and the Aquatic Troupe- Some Other Day
- Sewn- Cactus
- All Is Well- In Due Time
- Frontier Ruckus- Silverfishes
- Fever Haze- So What
- Because I’m Awesome- The Dolly Rots
- Dance Like A Maniac- The Dolly Rots
- Sidewatcher- Drive
- City Mouse- Back Issues
- Kim Vi and The Siblings- Josephine
- Mountain Club- Ocean Floor
- Lee Abramson- Masters of War
- Good Pictures of Bad People- 23
- Peter Hochstedler- O My Brain
- Blind Merle and The Traveling Band- To The Lake
- People’s Temple- Nevermore
- Jason Alarm- Wild Zero
- Marvels- So Drone
- Desmond Jones- Nesbit
- Rent Strike- Directile Disfunction
- Michigander- Ghost
Related Posts
-
-
-