The Basement 1/26/2017

By on The Basement
  1. Epoxy- Epoxy
  2. The Hunky Newcomers- Let’s Smoke Cigarettes
  3. Secret Grief- Aokigahara
  4. The Fever Haze- So What
  5. Breathe Owl Breathe- Swimming
  6. Peter Hochstedler- O My Brain
  7. Narc Out The Reds- …As Hipsters Do
  8. Sewn- Cactus
  9. Entransient- Take What’s Left
  10. Grey Matter- Knots
  11. The People’s Temple- Nevermore
  12. The Plurals- Crush
  13. Flatfoot- Leviathan
  14. Jason Alarm- Wild Zero
  15. All Is Well- Let Go
  16. Frontier Ruckus- Silverfishes
  17. The Sneeks- Seniorita
  18. The Sneeks- Forget
  19. The Sneeks- Another Girl
  20. The Sneeks- Black Out
  21. The Sneeks- Ya Ya Ya
  22. Dave Menzo- Old Soul
  23. Brotha James- Animal
  24. Jake Down and the Midwest Mess- Shipwreck Pt.2

 

