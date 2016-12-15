The Basement 12/15/16

Tonight on The Basement we had a bittersweet playlist where every other song was happy then sad! Playlist below:
Rival Summers – Tired Eyes
Drowned Out – So Long My Captain
Less is More – Maybe Well Die
Peter Hochstedlar – Clementine
Tell Yo Mama – Fresh Socks
Secret Grief – Montauk
Rent Strike – Dyrectile Dysfunction
Monte Pride – Millennial Bombshell Blues
Breathe Owl Breathe – Own Stunts
Lee Abramson – Masters of War
The Lansing Unionized Vaudeville Spectacle – The Politician
The Tiny Ugly Germs – Gray Sub Compact
Squirrel Shaped Fish – Learn To Love
Olivia Mainville and the Aquatic Troupe – Maybe the Sadest Thing
Kim Vi – Kali are you listening
Amateur Eyes – Melodramaticism
The Hunky Newcomers – Lets Smoke Cigarettes
Peter Hocstedlar – O My Brain
Mountain Club – Ocean Floor
Krissy Booth – Fire
Sewn – Cactus
Frontier Ruckus – Ontario
The Peoples Temple – Nevermore
The Fever Haze – I Cant Adjust
Desmond Jones – Nesbit