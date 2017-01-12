The Basement 1/12/17

This week on The Basement we had on Watching for Foxes who played a reduced 4 piece set and talked about their new album. Playlist below:

Amateur Eyes – For Same, Wherever you are?

Rival Summers – Before The Sun Goes Down

The Devils Cut – Hurley Hospital

Jason Alarm – Wild Zero

Kim Vi – Josephine

The Fever Haze – So What

Grey Matter – Knots

Kim Vi – Josephine

Olivia Mainville and the Aqautic Troupe – Qualities

Tidal – Hey so Uh

Cavalcade – Cancer Fantasy

Cake Jetski – Cronas

Flatfoot – Leviathan

Mustard Plug – Real Rat Bastard

Dirt – My Size

~Interview with Watching for Foxes~

Krissy Booth – Fire