The Basement 1/12/17

This week on The Basement we had on Watching for Foxes who played a reduced 4 piece set and talked about their new album. Playlist below:
Amateur Eyes – For Same, Wherever you are?
Rival Summers – Before The Sun Goes Down
The Devils Cut – Hurley Hospital
Jason Alarm – Wild Zero
Kim Vi – Josephine
The Fever Haze – So What
Grey Matter – Knots
Kim Vi – Josephine
Olivia Mainville and the Aqautic Troupe – Qualities
Tidal – Hey so Uh
Cavalcade – Cancer Fantasy
Cake Jetski – Cronas
Flatfoot – Leviathan
Mustard Plug – Real Rat Bastard
Dirt – My Size
~Interview with Watching for Foxes~
Krissy Booth – Fire